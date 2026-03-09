Titans Sign Former Giants TE
In a move that few expected and almost nobody predicted, the Tennessee Titans have signed former New York Giants tight end Daniel Ballinger. The successive breaking news, following the team grabbing quarterback Mitch Trubisky, was broken on X (Twitter) by Jordan Schultz.
Ballinger, who played in New York under then head coach Brian Daboll, is reuniting with the offensive savant given his recently taken offensive coordinator position in Nashville. He'll join a debatable TE room for Tennessee as the newest weapon for franchise passer Cam Ward.
Bellinger, who put up two touchdowns in his most recent campaign with the Giants, aligns with the aforementioned Trubisky in the team's apparent quest for extensive depth in the Robert Saleh era. The Titans need new main options, too, but the staff is clearly concerned with exhaustive potential at every position.
A Steely Signing
All this considered, the four-year veteran should serve a steely role on offense, especially as an extra protective sheen in certain formations. At 6'6", 255, Bellinger will be a force to be reckoned with for any and all defenders opposite him.
Again, not an explosive signing for Tennessee; but the franchise is stacking solid, steadfast names early in the free agency process, and the team overall will almost undoubtedly be better off for them.
