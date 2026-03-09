Titans Sign Former Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson

The Tennessee Titans have jumped out to a fast start in free agency, almost immediately signing wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in a blockbuster move. Cam Ward now has a primary receiver and Robert Saleh's regime is officially off to the races.

Robinson, following a year in which he finished north of 1,000 yards with the New York Giants (also pulling in a career high four touchdowns in the process) is set to follow head coach turned offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to his new offensive system in Tennessee.

After perhaps the most see-through offseason process for the Titans in recent memory, Robinson's signing comes at the surprise of nobody. Still, for a team essentially without any serious playmakers on offense, this is a huge deal for Tennessee.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) | David Butler II-Imagn Images

A Huge Deal for Tennessee

While this most likely won't be the only move the Titans make off the rip in free agency, it may end up being the most important. Not only did Ward take 55 sacks last season (an issue that still needs to be addressed), but his veteran options struggling - and outright not playing, at times - left him with essentially rookies wideouts and rookie wideouts alone to find on a regular basis.

Robinson, now stepping out of Malik Nabers' shadow and into the lights at Nissan Stadium, is set to take the top pass-catching job for a Titans franchise working hard to dig themselves out of a rut.

The light is breaking through in Tennessee under the aforementioned Saleh, and Robinson's exciting addition should only be the beginning.

