Titans' Wan'Dale Robinson Contract Details Emerge

The Tennessee Titans' first day of free agency, in which the team was able to draw in four-year veterans on expiring contracts, saw them nearly reach the double-digits in new names brought to Nashville. And, while the defensive side of the ball saw more attention, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's unit may have caught the biggest fish of the day.

That is, of course, wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Coming off a season with more than 1,000 yards and a career-most touchdown total, the breakneck wideout was primed for a sizable deal regardless of his destination this offseason. Tennessee gave him just that.

Now, the day after his deal, details and specifics therein have officially emerged. Courtesy of Albert Breer, Titans fans can dig into their first blockbuster deal of this year's free agency cycle.

Digging into the Details

What was known upon the time of Robinson's signing was the $70 million total that he'll haul in over a four-year period. That headlines the contract, while the breaking details shine more light on what exactly he'll be making on a year-to-year basis.

Off the bat, Robinson is fully guaranteed $36.98 million of his overall cume. At just over half, that may be a lower number than most expected, and potentially beneficial for the Titans if something goes south regarding the receiver down the line.

Further, the pass-catcher will be granted a $12 million signing bonus from the get-go. $38 million will be the base for the first two years of his agreement, whilst $15 million will come through in 2028, and $17 million in 2029.

Breer called the contract, "a really good deal," in his post on X (Twitter) revealing these details. Sometimes, it's not only about who you bring in, but how you bring them in. Tennessee seems to have managed success on both fronts.

A Really Good Deal

As soon as he touches down in Nashville, Robinson is (presumably) expected to take the reins as Tennessee an Cam Ward’s primary receiver option, at least for the time. To that end, given how badly the Titans needed that role filled, the finances surrounding Robinson’s arrival feel less important.

All the same, one look at the Calvin Ridley debacle that the Titans still find themselves in will properly stress the importance (and them some) of ensuring that a player isn’t overpaid and that a backdoor exists, if necessary.

Although, Robinson looks far more promising from the jump than the former did. That counts for something, no doubt.

