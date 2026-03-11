Titans Trade Cowboys for DT Solomon Thomas

After nearly three entire days of non-stop signings, the Tennessee Titans have executed their second trade of the offseason, again focusing on the defensive side of the ball. The team in Nashville has acquired defensive tackle Solomon Thomas from the Dallas Cowboys in a 7th-round pick swap.

Yet again, Robert Saleh proves his defensive play-calling focus goes beyond words at the podium. The Titans defense gets better, and Saleh is taken more seriously.

In what has become another pattern for the Titans' new regime, the move reunites Saleh with a veteran that he coached both with the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. And, while his recent run with the Cowboys wasn't one to write home about, Thomas isn't at all far removed from serious production.

Trade! The #Cowboys are trading DT Solomon Thomas to the #Titans, per sources. It’s a 7th-round pick swap.



New Titans HC Robert Saleh had Thomas in San Francisco and the Jets and now gets the respected veteran DL in Tennessee. https://t.co/e5GKUSRzU9 pic.twitter.com/rh1fXao9ne — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2026

Recent Serious Production

From 2022-24 with the aforementioned Jets, Thomas posted nine sacks and served as an integral, rotational member of the team's defensive front. One off-season in Dallas doesn't do nearly enough to shake the reputation that the DT has been building on the professional level since 2017, when he started his career with the 49ers.

New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas (94) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thomas and EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Tennessee's other traded-for piece) join a Titans defense that already stowed Jeffery Simmons and Cedric Gray; one that now also houses big names like John Franklin-Myers and Alontae Taylor due to free agency, too.

It's a "firing on all cylinders" offseason for Saleh and his staff, and the Titans have already built a formidable defensive rebuild before having even touched the field.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!