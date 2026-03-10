Titans Sign DT With Robert Saleh Ties

Another player with ties to head coach Robert Saleh is joining the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans are set to bring in veteran defensive tackle Jordan Elliott on a two-year, $8 million deal that could be worth up to $8.5 million.

More defensive help in Tennessee: Former 49ers DT Jordan Elliott is signing a two-year, $8 million deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Titans, per his agent Malki Kawa. Elliott will reunite with former 49ers DC and Titans HC Robert Saleh. pic.twitter.com/jqeSMxNP4D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

A six-year NFL veteran who entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Elliott spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

He racked up 98 tackles and five sacks in 66 games (35 starts) over that span before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $7 million with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2024.

Saleh was not with the 49ers when Elliott signed, instead serving as the head coach of the New York Jets before getting fired in the middle of the 2024 campaign.

The pair got the chance to work together once Saleh was hired as San Francisco's defensive coordinator for the 2025 season, though, and they'll now reunite in Nashville.

Elliott now becomes a key reserve along the interior of Tennessee's defensive line behind the likes of Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers, who just inked a three-year deal worth $63 million with the team on the first day of the legal tampering period.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!