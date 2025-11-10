Three Reasons Titans Can Rebound Against Texans
No team in football is worse than the Tennessee Titans. Through ten weeks, the Titans are currently the odds-on favorite to land the No. 1 overall pick. That's not necessarily a pick they'll want, but they will gladly take it and trade down for future draft capital.
Now, after their Bye, they look ahead to the Houston Texans. After getting embarrassed by this team earlier in the year, Houston makes the trip to Nissan Stadium, a place the Titans have historically struggled in. As crazy as that is to say, there are three other reasons why Tennessee should be able to take care of business.
1. Titans Regrouped At The Bye Week
One of the main things this Titans team hasn't been able to do is breathe. They constantly find themselves in deficits, and their rookie quarterback isn't put in a position to succeed. With numerous trades, a head coaching change, and change in play-callers, it's all been a bit much through Cam Ward's first nine NFL games.
Sitting at 1-8, Tennessee has a chance to get back on track. Hopefully they were able to rest and regroup during their Bye week, something they seemingly haven't had a chance to do all season. Titans fans would love it if a completely new team took the field on November 16 at Nissan Stadium.
2. CJ Stroud or Davis Mills?
At this point, it's still a toss-up as to which Texans quarterback will be playing. Stroud has been out since he was taken out of the Denver Broncos game on November 2. He threw just ten passes in that game, and was replaced by Davis Mills who started the last two for Houston.
In no world should the Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed Mills to lead this Texans team on a massive comeback win in Week 9. Tennessee's defense didn't exactly do anything to stop Stroud in Week 4, but he may not be 100% if he starts this week. After seeing what Mills did against the Jags, Titans fans know they're at an advantage if Stroud is starting.
3. Cam Ward Is Ready For Revenge
Back on September 28, Ward finished just 10/26 for 108 yards with an interception against the Texans. It's a game he never wants to remember as he posted career lows in completions, completion percentage, and passing yards. Sure, his nine-game sample size isn't that large, though this is the perfect get-right game for the rookie.
Ward will likely have wide receiver Calvin Ridley back, someone he's been dying to have back on the field since Week 6. Now that everyone has had extra time to find their chemistry and fully recover, there's no reason to believe Ward can't have the game of his life.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!