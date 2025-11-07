Titans Cut Former Pro Bowl DB
The Tennessee Titans are moving on from one of their veterans on the roster.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are cutting three-time Pro Bowl defensive back Quandre Diggs.
"The Titans have parted ways with veteran safety Quandre Diggs. The move comes just two days after the team was awarded safety Jerrick Reed II off waivers from the Seahawks," Wyatt wrote.
"The Titans also have safeties Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Kevin Winston Jr. and Kendall Brooks on the team's active roster. Diggs rejoined the Titans this year for his second stint with the team. He'd played in all nine games this season, with four starts."
Diggs Says Goodbye to Titans
Diggs, 32, signed with the Titans in 2024 after five seasons with the Seahawks, three of which ended with a Pro Bowl nomination. He signed a one-year deal with the Titans in 2024 and wasn't expected to come back, but with his cousin Cam Ward being chosen as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, he wanted to play for another year in Nashville.
"He was bad as heck as a kid, so a lot of good times," Diggs said in the weeks leading up to the draft about Ward. "I used to push him around and stuff like that. But he used to come to a lot of my games and stuff like that. And we're really close in their family, so we use to see each other every weekend or at church or things like that. So grew up in a church household."
What's Next For Titans After Diggs' Dismissal?
With Diggs no longer on the Titans, the team pivots towards its other defensive backs. Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Kevin Winston Jr. and Kendell Brooks will all see more playing time, especially Winston, who was a rookie chosen in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State.
The Titans are really bullish on their rookie class, including Winston, who came into the league recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in his final year of college. Diggs' departure will really give Winston and the other defensive backs more opportunities on the field.
Diggs will now have the chance to seek out other opportunities to compete for a Super Bowl with teams that are more likely to advance to the playoffs than the Titans, who are 1-8 going into their bye week.
