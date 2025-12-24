Titans' Cam Ward Guiding Offense's Late-Season Resurgence

Having won two of their last three contests, the Tennessee Titans are taking a previously dire (and still overall down) season and finding ways to instill hope in their inevitably tired fanbase. After years of mediocrity and last season specifically taking any remaining wind out of the team's sails, seeing the franchise rally behind rookie quarterback Cam Ward - in spite of their lacking a tenured head coach - renders Tennessee as one of the more exciting stories in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

Now 3-12 and hot off their first home win, the Titans are preparing to face an also subpar New Orleans Saints team at home the weekend after Christmas. Among many hopeful aspects of that contest, none rank higher on the list than Tennessee's offense continuing to improve.

Multi-Touchdown Performances

Led by the aforementioned Ward, the Titans have put up 24 or more points in three straight games. The rookie under center, speaking to the media during the holiday week, not only recognized his own stats but put himself in a position to benefit his teammates, too.

"I've thrown for a lot of yards previously, I threw a lot touchdowns," said Ward, who has a stretch of back-to-back-to-back multi-touchdown passing performances now under his belt.

Cam Ward games with multiple passing TDs:



0 — Weeks 1-13

3 — Weeks 14-16 pic.twitter.com/eAE7StIgvx — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 22, 2025

"So, I mean, for me, it's more — I just got to be consistent," he continued. "Got to do what I need to do to win football games. Put my teammates in a good situation to help them and really just keep playing clean football on offense like we've been doing."

Get Better Together

In reference to young players on the team experiencing ups and downs, including himself, Ward remarked, "...that's the best thing about it as we start to get better individually and get better playing together. We start to just know the little things that we have to do to continue to be successful."

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Vying for a sort of "improvement by committee" approach, Ward clearly wants to share his momentum with the rest of the roster. Despite not having much more publicity to go around in addition to what's been granted to their first overall pick, the Titans are finding ways to make plays in unexpected areas, all the same.

If Ward can continue to get the best out of his players and the team keeps winning as a result sacrificing a tip-top draft pick may be worth the confidence gained by the assets already on the Titans heading into a crucial 2026-27 run for the franchise.

