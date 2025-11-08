Titans Offense Must Step Up After Bye Week
With a week off, there's no reason for the Tennessee Titans to enter Week 11 looking sluggish. They'll get to face a depleted Houston Texans team, one that embarrassed them back in Week 4.
Interim head coach Mike McCoy knows the vacancy likely isn't his, but these final eight games are a chance for him to prove himself. Tennessee needs a pair of wins to match their win total from last season. Currently, 1-8, Titans fans at this point would just like one more win to prove their 22-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals wasn't a fluke.
Titans Offensive Struggles
Through nine games, the Titans have eight offensive touchdowns. Those are numbers that don't seem real, but that's the current state of this team's offense. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has thrown five passing touchdowns but has six interceptions. He's been sacked 38 times in nine games for a loss of 295 yards.
Tennessee's offensive line needs a rehaul, and they need one fast. They're only rushing for 81.2 yards per game, a number that Tony Pollard was easily hitting himself in Dallas. Even last year, his numbers were completely different.
The re-emergence of Tyjae Spears has been great, though Spears was extremely quiet against the Indianapolis Colts. He seemed ready to take over RB1 duties, but that game was a massive regression.
Thankfully for Ward, the team only traded a few defensive players. HIs offense remained in-tact, with the only blemish being Tyler Lockett's release. It's not like Lockett was doing much in the first place, but he proved that he still has a lot left in the tank as the Las Vegas Raiders leading receiver in Week 10.
How Can This Offense Improve?
The first order of business starts with play-calling. Titans fans blasted McCoy for his wildcat formation with Pollard at the one-yard line against the Colts, and rightfully so. The main thing Tennessee has failed to do is score touchdowns, and a team isn't going to win many games in the NFL if they can't cross the goalline.
With an extra week of rest, Calvin Ridley should be ready to come back against the Texans. Tennessee enjoys three straight home games, so they'll be grounded for the better part of a month.
Rookies Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm have all carved out roles on this team. Tight end Chig Okonkwo is likely on his way out after this season, so Ward should look to strengthen his connection with Helm. That's not saying he shouldn't use Okonkwo, but this team needs to focus on the future more than prioritizing one win at the end of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!