Three Games Titans Can Realistically Win After Bye
It's safe to say things haven't gone according to plan for the 1-8 Tennessee Titans through their first nine games. The Titans have lost four straight, but host their next three games coming off the bye.
There are a few scary games remaining on their schedule, but there are also some games that they should win with ease. Nothing has come easy for this Titans team, but after a week off, there's no reason they can't beat these three teams down the stretch.
1. Week 11 vs. Houston Texans
Titans fans haven't forgotten their dreadful Week 4 performance against the Texans. Both teams entered 0-3, but the Titans got shut out, 26-0. No one expected the game to go that way, and Tennessee will do everything in its power to make sure it doesn't happen again.
One of the main things to monitor heading into November 16 is the status of CJ Stroud. Houston's quarterback has been battling a concussion, and if it keeps him out an additional week, Tennessee should have no issues winning their first game coming out of the bye.
2. Week 14 at Cleveland Browns
While it's crazy to say, this Titans team just plays better on the road. They haven't won a home game in over a year, something that no team in the NFL should ever have to say. Knowing that Tennessee will be playing a bottom team at their house, everything is in their favor.
Come Dec. 7, who knows what record these two teams could have? They could very well still both be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick, so it might be a game that neither team wants to win, as crazy as that sounds.
3. Week 17 vs. New Orleans Saints
At the time of writing, this could be the game that decides who has the No. 1 overall pick. That's something Tennessee would love to have, as trading down is certainly an option. The Titans could earn even more draft capital, something they failed to capitalize on at the trade deadline.
If Tennessee loses to this New Orleans Saints team, there's a serious conversation that needs to be had. Neither of these teams has looked great this season, but the Titans have no reason to lose to a team of their caliber, at home no less.
Dec. 28th's game will be a focal point of these next few weeks, but it all depends on where those two teams are in the standings come Week 17. At this point, it's a toss-up, but the safe bet is assuming they're both at the bottom.
