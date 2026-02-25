Top Defender Wants Titans to Draft Him

The Tennessee Titans 2026 NFL Draft process is well underway in the form of preliminary scouting at the NFL Combine. With a number of names that have long been attached as possibilities in attendance, head coach Robert Saleh and his staff have heavy work to do in sifting through the options to find the heir apparent to his highly anticipated defense.

Standing out amongst the fray is Miami Hurricanes defensive cornerstone Rueben Bain Jr.; a prospect that, assuming he lands in Tennessee, would meet the team's pressing need on the defensive edge. What's more?

He's already spent a season at Miami bonding with Titans quarterback Cam Ward and, in his own words, seems to desire a reunion between the two on the professional level.

Getting Bain to Tennessee

"I actually spoke to Cam every time he came back to campus," Bain said, according to Jim Wyatt. "He always told me he was going to make sure, if I'm still there, he was going to get me (to Tennessee). Hopefully things end up the right way."

"The interaction with (the Titans) was great, had a formal interview," he continued. "We killed it, went it and approached everything with the right mindset."

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It isn't just Bain himself that believes his interaction with the Titans was a positive one. General manager Mike Borgonzi said that the prospect "did really well," grouping him with similar big-name ball-stopped David Bailey and Arvell Reese as guys who "impressed."

While Reese is likely to be off the board before the Titans get a chance to select at No. 4 overall, both Bailey and Bain have the potential to stick around. The latter, if nothing else, is already working to build on his connective tissue with Ward in an apparent effort to emerge the favorite.

Bain Could Be the Favorite

Between his aforementioned connection with Ward and the supposedly impressive interaction he shared with the Titans this week, Bain could easily pull ahead of the pack in terms of potential draftees if his upward trajectory continues.

Assuming he performs at the combine and his numbers turn out to an impactful degree, Saleh and company may have his name circled when the time to pick a player eventually comes around in April.

Following a season in which Bain leveled 9.5 sacks, forced a fumble and nabbed an interception, too, it appears clear already that the Titans would have security and then some in a choice such as this one.

