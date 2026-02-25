Titans Must Choose Between Drafting Two Different Defenders

The April-bound NFL Draft may still be a few months out, but the Tennessee Titans - spurred by a flurry of news and noise at the NFL Combine - already have their eyes on a duo of prospects set to fill a dire need.

The problem is, of course, that Tennessee will have to choose between the two. Therein lies an issue that, at least so far, the Titans don’t have a clear solution for.

Everything to do with the aforementioned combine only seems to be exasperating the debate. With both Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey in attendance, the two playmakers at hand, the Titans having contacted each means that both are still in the race.

A Two-Edge Race

On the scene at the combine, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi compared the two potential draftees, highlighting positives in both and, if nothing else, inspiring a great deal more confusion in Titans fans already on the fence.

He called Bain a "power guy," while Bailey is defined more by length and speed, pitting the two against one another as a gamble in either direction, at least to some extent.

Both have the tools to benefit Tennessee's differentiated defense under Robert Saleh's play-calling, but one may have an edge in the versatility department that could allow him to define it.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

An Edge For an Edge

Bailey out-paced Bain in both sacks (14.5 to 9.5) and forced fumbles (3 to 1), but Bain hauled in a unique statistic, in the form of an interception. With 20 additional pounds on the former, according to ESPN metrics, the latter may just be the more imposing physical force of the two.

Again, Tennessee could probably get away with selecting either at No. 4 overall in complete comfort but, in Saleh's own words, Bain's tape is "undeniable." The Miami alumni, and former teammate of Cam Ward, may hold a slim lead on film and in the general favor of the Titans front office.

But with both still set to take the field at the combine - an entirely separate, currently withheld measure of talent - the water could shift in either direction on the prospects as they continue to fight for favor from a number of teams with early selections.

The Titans will have to start making calls soon, but for the time being, Saleh and his crew have the luxury of watching and waiting as either of these apparent likelihoods make their respective cases.

