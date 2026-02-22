Seven Combine Questions That Will Shape Titans Draft Board

With the week of the NFL Combine now upon the league, the Tennessee Titans are gearing up to make their opening evaluations under recently hired head coach Robert Saleh.

To that point, a new regime means new priorities; on the matter of scouting and situating talent that may potentially be drafted by Tennessee - especially in the wake of the Titans' supposed emphasis on the draft - the team has a number of necessary questions to ask, in order to outline which boxes will ultimately be checked on draft night.

These, above all else, start with how exactly the Titans are looking to spend their capital.

Which Positions Will Be Prioritized?

The Titans, given their numerous roster gaps and spaces of need, will have to prioritize only a handful of positions with their upper echelon of picks.

The general conception in recent mock drafts seems to be a mix of EDGE, receiver and corner predictions; two of those three fall on the defensive side of the ball, but oppositely, the Titans will have to suit Cam Ward with another playmaker on offense if he's expected to continue to develop into the face of the franchise.

Bain vs. Bailey: Who Wins Out?

Though if the former majority wins out and the Titans opt to draft defensively with their fourth overall pick, the push and pull will be between Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey.

While Bailey appears to be the more explosive option between the two (leveling five more sacks than Bain), the former has been widely lauded for his heavier frame and force on the defensive line. Both were standout stars on the college level and, with them set to participate at the combine, Tennessee should witness a proper display of their abilities to help manage this potential decision.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Could the Titans Trade Down?

Though what happens if the Titans decide they can do without them both and, further, that no prospect stands out to an outstanding degree in the top five? In that case, trading down for increased assets in the long run is entirely possible.

The Titans could use their high-ranking selection to bring in an experienced player at the same position of need; in the same breath, the team could also trade down slightly for an increased number of picks, pulling in multiple fresh playmakers at the potential cost of one big name.

How Deep is the Receiver Class?

In a similar zone as the last two questions, just how far down this class of receivers can retain impact will likely determine whether or not Tennessee moves from their current set of selections.

Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson headline a group that has a second-round definition in the form of Chris Bell and Chris Brazzell II as well, among others. The Titans have a number of at least compelling rookie options to pair with Ward, and the combine has the chance to make or break their specific fits therein.

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Which Side of the Ball?

In the same vein as the very first question, which side of the ball the Titans ultimately decide to focus on will determine their strengths and weaknesses at the combine, too. With a pick as high as No. 4, and then a 31-pick wait until their next chance, Tennessee's heavy hitter is extremely front-loaded this time around.

Whether Saleh decides to feed his own defensive unit or throw offensive coordinator and the aforementioned Ward a bone early on will shape not only the team's draft class, but their future in his first year as HC.

Who Fits Saleh's Scheme?

As an extension of that, if Saleh and his staff do decide to go defense with the fourth pick (whether or not it ends up being between Bain and Bailey), they'll likely be looking for a specific fit in Saleh's scheme.

Evidently, a balanced, 4-3 defense, a perfect Saleh prospect is someone who not only has experience therein, but fits that bill according to the guys that he and Tennessee decide to keep around on the other side of their rebuild.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Are Any Targets Holding Out?

Lastly, whether or not the Titans have any possible suitors limiting or withholding activity entirely could end up swapping or shaping their pursuits. While this trend may be most popular among quarterbacks (and, in the case of one Shadeur Sanders, may be tied to poor interviewing), it's become commonplace for big-name prospects to pull the reins at the combine.

Nothing appears to be afoot here yet, but in a case like this one, Tennessee could be in a riskier position than they would like on draft night as a result of one or multiple names not taking part in full.

