Robert Saleh Keeping Titans' Free Agency Plans Under Wraps

The Tennessee Titans' 2026 offseason has, thus far, been little more than smoke and mirrors. Rumors and rumors of rumors have made their way through leave-relevant airwaves about what the team could do with their roomy cap space and potential cut candidates, but with the NFL Combine dominating most every ounce of national attention, Titans fans will have to wait a little longer before the team attacks that scene.

In the meantime, Robert Saleh's first appearance at the combine as Tennessee's head coach yielded a look into that process - that is, if you could call his outright denial to share information a "look."

"In any situation, you're always going to try to improve the roster and you're always going to evaluate everything that you do," Saleh started, speaking with media in a clip from Jim Wyatt at the NFL Combine. It's his first time doing so on behalf of the Titans.

Keeping Free Agency In-House

"As far as what we're going to attack, we'll keep that in-house, but there's never going to be a situation where we're not trying to improve in any facet of football," he continued.

For the Titans fans who have spent countless hours online theorizing and mocking moves for Tennessee, it seems that those hypotheticals will be the fullest extent of their news until the Titans actually do something.

Though Saleh keeping a ceiling on the franchise's inner operations isn't at all a bad thing, it may put some fans in a worrisome spot given the catastrophic failures of the last regime in that, and just about every other, regard.

All that can be said of Saleh and his staff is the expectations that he himself sets; in this case, the Titans will work to improve. So long as Tennessee comfortably eclipses their 3-14 record (suffered in back-to-back years), that definition can be met, and the franchise's rebuild can get off on the right foot.

Starting the Rebuild the Right Way

No matter how Saleh and his staff go about it, Tennessee simply has to find a way to meet needs. Cam Ward needs an immediate-impact receiver (or three) and the EDGE needs a malicious addition, as well as the Titans' secondary.

Saleh has already done well in assembling a stack of talented coordinators and assistants. Now, it's just about translating that process and method to the on-field personnel.

Tennessee has all the resources. All that's left to do is draft, cut, trade and spend.

