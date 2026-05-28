Peter Skoronski Makes Feelings on Contract Extension Perfectly Clear

When you think of the Tennessee Titans' offensive line, Peter Skoronski is probably the first name that comes to mind. The former first-round pick has been the most consistent member of the line since being drafted and arguably had his best season in 2025.

As a result, the Titans picked up Skoronski's fifth-year option this offseason. That means the guard will be under contract through the 2027 season, and the team can begin to negotiate a long-term extension if they choose to do so.

Of course, it makes all the sense in the world to lock Skoronski up. And, in recent comments, Skoronski made perfectly clear what he wants to happen.

Skoronski on Playing for Titans: 'I Love Being Here'

Tennessee offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) visits with his Los Angeles Chargers opponents after during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nashville is the only home Skoronski has known as a pro. The Northwestern product has been remarkably consistent, never playing in fewer than 14 games. Skoronski started and played in every game in 2024 and 2025.

While I'm certain the Titans want Skoronski back, it takes two to get a deal done. The good news is, Skoronski has made it known he wants to stay with the Titans.

"I love being here, and I hope to be here a long time," said Skoronski, according to the Titans' Jim Wyatt. "I am not really going to lose sleep over that whole topic to be honest. I am just really focused on what we're doing here every day and trying to adjust to a new system and these new guys.

"Personally, I am not worried about it. I am happy to be here and excited to work with this new group."

It's certainly a good sign that Skoronski came out and said he wants to return. The Titans will have to pay up to keep him, though, and the guard will likely come out as one of the highest-paid in the league at his position.

In 2025, Skoronski earned a 79.0 PFF grade and allowed just two sacks all season. Over the last five weeks of the season, Skoronski didn't allow a single sack and only allowed like two pressures. It's not hard to imagine Skoronski earning Pro Bowl or even All-Pro honors if his upward trajectory continues in 2026.

Skoronski is Big Fan of Cam Ward

Jul 23, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) walks off the field during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If Skoronski does re-sign with the Titans, he'll get to play with Cam Ward for a long time. The guard has made it known he's a big believer in Ward, and he's already been impressed with the young quarterback this offseason.

"We have No. 1, and he is going to be our engine," Skoronski said of Ward. "And I've already seen a little bit of growth from Cam already, even in a week of actual practices. That's really encouraging, and that's what this new group has brought, a level of experience that I think Cam really responds to and I think they're really playing to his strengths a lot."

Much of Ward's success will be dependent on how well he's protected, and Skoronski will play a major role in that. We feel confident that Skoronski will perform, now the Titans just need JC Latham to take a step forward as well.