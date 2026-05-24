Why Cam Ward Can Take a Huge Step Forward in 2026

Cam Ward is preparing for his second NFL season. Sure, the Titans didn't have much team success during Ward's rookie campaign, but that doesn't mean there were no positive developments.

Ward had plenty of eye-popping plays and veteran moments, despite being a rookie on a bad team. Even with a lackluster supporting cast, Ward was able to throw for over 3,000 yards with 15 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

As a result, many fans rightfully have huge expectations for Ward in 2026. I believe Ward is set up to launch himself into stardom, so let's take a look at why.

Better Supporting Cast

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) talks with defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, Ward had to rely on a couple mid-round rookies, Tyler Lockett, and Van Jefferson as his top pass-catchers. This year, the receiver position could actually end up being a strong point.

Veteran Calvin Ridley should be healthy, and the team also added Carnell Tate in the draft and Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency. A starting WR trio of Ridley, Tate, and Robinson is much better than what any Titans' QB has had in years. Plus, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are still in the backfield, while Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger should be a nice tight end duo.

The offensive line is still questionable, but there's reason to believe that unit can be better, too. JC Latham is one player who needs to take a step forward, and if he does, the Titans could be in good shape. It will be interesting to see who wins the right guard and center spots, as those are the biggest question marks.

Leaner and More Experienced

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) puts pressure on Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the first quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward didn't exactly need to lose a ton of weight, but he showed up at OTAs looking noticeably slimmer. Apparently, the QB lost 10 pounds of fat this offseason and, as a result, should be even more mobile in 2026. Robert Saleh also announced that all seed oils have been removed from the facility, as seed oils are thought to increase inflammation.

Cam Ward's lighter frame and dietary changes (via @TDavenport_NFL) could help his running ability in a Brian Daboll offense that utilizes dual threats.



Under Daboll:



*Josh Allen (2021): 7.2 rushing attempts per game

*Daniel Jones (2022): 7.5 per game

*Jaxson Dart (2025): 7.2… — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 22, 2026

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll likes to have an athletic quarterback, which is likely the reason Ward lost some weight. It won't be surprising to see Ward use his legs more in 2026, which will just add another dynamic to his game and give him more ways to affect winning.

Finally, Ward is just simply more experienced. He's a smart guy who will undoubtedly learn from his rookie mistakes. Not that he made a ton of mistakes, but Ward is the type of player who will rarely make the same one twice.