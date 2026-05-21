Latest Rankings Show Titans' Offensive Weapons are Being Undervalued

The Tennessee Titans were bad on offense in 2025- that much is not debatable. It was Cam Ward's rookie season, and the situation was far from ideal for a rookie passer to be dropped into.

As a result, the team invested significant resources on that side of the ball this offseason. In free agency, wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and tight end Daniel Bellinger were brought in. During the draft, the team used the No. 4 pick on receiver Carnell Tate, and we also have to remember that veteran Calvin Ridley should be fully healthy again.

So, the Titans are going from Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, and Van Jefferson as the starting receivers to Ridley, Tate, and Robinson. That seems like a clear upgrade, and Tony Pollard is still around as a serviceable running back. The offensive line has questions, but the team likes some of the young talent.

With these changes, one would assume Ward is set to have a better supporting cast in 2026, right? Well, not according to one analyst.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) slips past New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ralph Vacchiano Ranks Titans' Weapons Among Worst in League

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently ranked each quarterback's supporting cast. Vacchiano factored in offensive line, pass-catchers, running backs, and coaching staff.

Despite the improvements the Titans made, Vacchiano still had the team ranked No. 29 in this category. According to Vacchiano, the Titans' offense is only better than the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins.

Vacchiano admitted the Titans added some nice weapons, but the main problem is the offensive line.

"I wouldn’t put my quarterback behind that offensive line. It was bad last season. And now it might be worse," one anonymous scout was quoted as telling Vacchiano.

Sure, the Titans' line doesn't look great, but I don't buy that it "might be worse" than last year. Lloyd Cushenberry was not good at center. Austin Schlottmann, who the Titans brought in to play center, was better in every category than Cushenberry was a year ago.

Peter Skoronski is a very solid left guard, and there's hope that JC Latham will take a step forward at right tackle. The right guard spot is the most concerning area, but the Titans like Jackson Slater and the two rookies added in 2026.

Vacchiano then quoted another scout who called Brian Daboll a "really underrated playcaller." Daboll has plenty of players he's familiar with, too, like Robinson and Bellinger.

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll takes in practice during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why the Titans' Offense Can Be Better in 2026

I believe the Titans will be much better than the 29th-ranked offense in 2026. For starters, Cam Ward impressed as a rookie, even with a lackluster supporting cast. There's no reason to think the passer won't take a step forward with more experience and more help.

Plus, the additions of Robinson and Tate to the receiver room should help everybody. Ayomanor, as a mid-round rookie, was often tasked with being covered by the opposing team's top cover guy in 2025. That definitely won't be the case in 2026, as Ridley, Robinson, and Tate will all be worth keeping an eye on. This could allow things to open up for the other playmakers on the roster.

The Tony Pollard slander has also gotten a little bit out of control. Pollard has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in four-straight seasons. And it's not like those were inefficient yards, either. Pollard averaged 4.5 yards per carry last year, which was his highest average since 2022.

I don't think the Titans will have an elite offense by any means, but I also don't think it will be one of the worst. If Ward takes the expected steps, the offensive line is serviceable, and Tate/Robinson/Ridley are a reliable pass-catching trio, this team will surprise some people.