Titans OTA Offensive Line Breakdown: Two Starting Spots Up for Grabs

At this point, fans of the Tennessee Titans just expect the offensive line to have problems. For several years, it was the left tackle spot that had major problems. That's what led the team to sign Dan Moore Jr. last offseason.

Moore wasn't great by any means, but he was significantly better than Dennis Daley, Andre Dillard, and some of the other tackles the Titans have trotted out in recent years. Peter Skoronski is turning into one of the game's most reliable left guards, and there's hope JC Latham will take a step forward at right tackle.

That leaves the center and right guard spots. These are major question marks entering OTAs, so let's go over what the roster looks like and see some options for those spots. We already went over every other position on offense, so be sure to check those out first.

QB Breakdown

RB Breakdown

WR Breakdown

TE Breakdown

Roster Locks

Tennessee offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) visits with his Los Angeles Chargers opponents after during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Moore Jr.

Moore was the starting left tackle last year, and barring injury, he'll be the starting left tackle again in 2026. As I said above, Moore wasn't spectacular, but he was serviceable, and he's a reliable veteran. You could do worse than Moore as your LT, as Titans fans would know.

Peter Skoronski

Skoronski is the anchor of this line and easily the most consistent. The guard could be a player to watch for a Pro Bowl selection in 2026, and he should also be due for a hefty contract extension soon.

JC Latham

Latham is another lock to make the roster and start. Like Moore, Latham has been alright, but not amazing yet. The Titans could really benefit from Latham taking a step forward in 2026.

Fernando Carmona

Carmona is one of the two linemen the Titans selected in the 2026 draft. Carmona should challenge for the starting right guard and/or center spot, and at the very least, should be solid depth. I don't see Carmona getting cut.

Pat Coogan

Like Carmona, Coogan was drafted in 2026, and should compete at guard and center. The Titans seem to really like Carmona and Coogan, so they'll both be on the team.

On The Bubble

Tennessee Titans guard Jackson Slater (64) leaves the field after the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson Slater

I really think Slater makes this team, and it wouldn't surprise me if he starts. The thing is, I didn't feel comfortable enought to put him as a lock because I do think it's possible he could be surpassed. Slater likely makes it as the primary backup on the interior or starting right guard, though.

Austin Schlottmann

Schlottmann, like Slater, is probably making the team, but it felt too confident to say he was a lock. However, with the recent report that Slater has mainly been practicing as a guard, it seems like Schlottmann could be the favorite to be the center.

Cordell Volson

Volson has a wide range of potential outcomes. The veteran could either be a starter or he could be cut this summer. Unfortunately, Volson missed 2025 with an injury, and if he's lost a step, the team could opt to go with the younger players.

Austin Deculus

Deculus is currently pretty much the only experienced depth the Titans have at tackle. However, Deculus was among the worst-graded tackles in the league last year, so I'm not sure he's the best option. If the team adds another free agent or an undrafted free agent steps up, Deculus could be shown the door.

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Crenshaw-Dickson defied the odds in 2025 and made the Titans as a UDFA. Considering the depth at tackle is still bad, Crenshaw-Dickson has a solid chance to make the team again. Like Deculus, though, if the team finds a better option, they'll take it.

Aamil Wagner & Rasheed Miller

Wagner and Miller are two UDFAs the Titans added shortly after the draft. Both guys are physically imposing and had plenty of big-game experience in college. It wouldn't be too hard to beat out Deculus or Crenshaw-Dickson for a backup tackle spot, so keep an eye on these two.

Biggest Question

Aug 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye( 6) celebrates with guard Jackson Slater (64) after a made 63 yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Who Will Start at Right Guard And Center?

The folllowing players are the front-runners for the starting center and/or right guard spot: Jackson Slater, Austin Schlottmann, Cordell Volson, Pat Coogan, and Fernando Carmona. Two of those guys will start, and the rest will likely make the team as backups

Based on a few days of OTAs, I'd lean towards Slater being the right guard and Schlottmann being the center, but of course, much can change. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Coogan ended up earning the starting center spot, or if Mendoza earned the guard spot. This will be a fascinating position to watch this summer.