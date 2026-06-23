PFF's All-Titans Team of the Last 20 Years Is Eye-Opening

Pro Football Focus recently put together its All-Titans team spanning the last 20 years, and if you're a Tennessee fan, this thing is worth a slow read. There are some names on here that hit different, a couple of surprises, and at least one position battle that basically tells the story of the franchise.

Per PFF's Nathan Jahnke, here's the full squad:

PFF All-Time Tennesseee Titans Offense

QB: Ryan Tannehill (2019–2023)

HB: Derrick Henry (2016–2023)

WR: A.J. Brown (2019–2021)

WR: Nate Washington (2009–2014)

Slot WR: Corey Davis (2017–2020)

TE: Delanie Walker (2013–2019)

TE: Bo Scaife (2006–2010)

LT: Michael Roos (2006–2014)

LG: Rodger Saffold (2019–2021)

C: Ben Jones (2016–2022)

RG: Jake Scott (2008–2011)

RT: David Stewart (2006–2013)

PFF All-Time Tennessee Titans Defense

DI: Jeffery Simmons (2019–2025)

DI: Jurrell Casey (2011–2019)

ED: Derrick Morgan (2010–2018)

ED: Brian Orakpo (2015–2018)

LB: Wesley Woodyard (2014–2019)

LB: Jayon Brown (2017–2021)

SLB: Keith Bulluck (2006–2009)

CB: Jason McCourty (2009–2016)

CB: Alterraun Verner (2010–2013)

Slot CB: Cortland Finnegan (2006–2011)

S: Kevin Byard III (2016–2023)

S: Michael Griffin (2007–2015)

The Offense: Two Peak Years Carrying a Lot of Weight

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is set to push off Oakland Raiders strong safety T.J. Carrie (38) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 10, 2017. The Titans lost their home and season opener 26-16. | Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF notes the Titans offense posted just two top-10 finishes over this span — 2019 and 2020 — and those teams dominate the list. Tannehill, Henry, and A.J. Brown are all products of that window, and honestly, who's going to argue? In a nutshell, that really puts back into perspective how miserable the down years were, and we should be happy the organization has finally put some real stock back into the offense's future.

Tannehill had the stats, the wins, and the efficiency numbers to back it up. Some folks will clamor for Vince Young out of nostalgia, but the reality is that Young never topped 12 touchdown passes in a season as the Titans' starter. The numbers don't lie, but boy, was he fun to watch.

Now, let's talk about Derrick Henry, Kerry Collins, and Chris Johnson. CJ2K was an absolute menace in his era. He's the first tailback I've ever watched that when he touched the rock, it gave you a funny feeling that he could go the distance. Go back and look at the 2008 team that finished 13–3. Kerry Collins started 13 games, led the team to 12 wins as a starter, and threw a whopping 12 touchdowns all season. Twelve. That's it. And they still won 13 games.

If that doesn't tell you how dominant Johnson and that defense were, nothing will. Johnson, as a rookie, went for 1,228 rushing yards and added 43 catches for 260 yards out of the backfield — a complete, do-everything weapon. But Henry's resume — over 13,000 rushing yards and 122 touchdowns — is the trump card. Johnson is the devil's advocate answer. Henry is the correct one.

Right guard is where things get a little bleak, honestly. Jake Scott is the pick by default, and when you start running through the list of who else held that spot — Chance Warmack, Daniel Brunskill, Dillon Radunz, Nate Davis — it starts to feel less like a reward and more like a participation trophy. The Titans have been historically mediocre at that position for two decades.

Another offensive line note: Jahnke noted the gap between Michael Roos and Taylor Lewan at left tackle was narrow. That's another fun debate.

The Defense: An Absolute Juggernaut on Paper

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) and cornerback Cortland Finnegan (31) celebrate their 38 to 13 home and season opener victory over the Oakland Raiders at LP Field in Nashville on Sept. 12, 2010. | George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is where it gets really fun. Look at that defensive roster top to bottom. You've got Jeffery Simmons and Jurrell Casey clogging the interior. Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo off the edge. A linebacker group anchored by Wesley Woodyard, Jayon Brown, and Keith Bulluck. Ball-hawking safeties in Kevin Byard and Michael Griffin. And then Cortland Finnegan in the slot — a late-round pick out of a small school who delivered big-time production and had a rare gift for getting under an opponent's skin.

Collectively, that hypothetical defense is a juggernaut. It would pack a punch on any era's field. It feels dirty not having Kyle Vanden Bosch or Albert Haynesworth on this list.

The real question now is whether Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley can build something over the next few years that captures even half of what that unit would look like on paper. With pieces like Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Amani Hooker, Cedric Gray, and Kevin Winston Jr., the foundation is built. The ceiling is worth dreaming about.

All roster selections and grades referenced in this piece are courtesy of Pro Football Focus. The Tennessee Titans All-PFF Team spanning the last 20 years was compiled by PFF's Nathan Jahnke.