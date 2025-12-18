Titans Reunion With AJ Brown Makes Sense

In no world did it seem possible that wide receiver AJ Brown could return to the Tennessee Titans. Once the 2025 season comes to an end, there's a possibility the 28-year-old could come back home.

Tennessee drafted Brown No. 51 overall in 2019. He spent three seasons with the team before heading to Philadelphia. While Brown has seen much more success with the Eagles, he's made it quite clear he isn't happy with his current role on the team.

As of December 17, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano named Brown as an offseason trade candidate. Depending on what it would cost, the Titans new head coach could go all out and bring him back to Tennessee.

Titans Should Do Whatever It Takes To Get AJ Brown Back

For those worried about money, the Titans have the most cap space of any team in 2026. They're going to have money, and in no world should they be afraid to use it. Brown has already lived his life in Tennessee, so he knows what to expect.

Upon trading for Brown in 2022, the Eagles knew they got their franchise WR. A few years later, they gave him a three-year extension worth $96 million. He's set to be with the team through the 2029 season, something that could be his worst nightmare knowing just how frustrated he's been.

It's not like rookie quarterback Cam Ward is a huge upgrade from Jalen Hurts, but the upside is certainly there. Brown and Hurts' relationship is to the point of no return, so it's only a matter of time before he's finally traded.

AJ Brown Would Make Cam Ward Better

No offense to Calvin Ridley, but he's nowhere near the player that Brown is. Even in what is considered a down year for Brown, he's still doing better than basically every Titans wide receiver combined. That is no exaggeration, and it speaks as to how horrendous this team's WR room is.

Ward was better when Ridley was on the field, as shown in the Arizona Cardinals game. Those two went on a game winning drive that featured one of Ward's best throws of the year. Now that Ridley is gone, he's focusing on a tight end who's on his way out and a trio of rookies.

While Brown hasn't made Hurts much better, that's a lost cause. Hurts is a system QB who has a stacked team around him. Brown's return to Tennessee would immediately make him the team's best offensive player. It likely won't happen, but it's something Titans fans are going to keep dreaming about.

