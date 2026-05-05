Titans Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Voluntary Minicamp, OTAs and Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans are busy preparing for the 2026 season now that free agency and the draft are out of the way. The team just wrapped up its rookie minicamp last weekend, and dozens of players were brought in on a tryout basis for those practices.

The draft picks didn't do much on-field work, but there will be plenty of opportunities to see those rookies later this summer. Next on the agenda is the team's voluntary minicamp, or OTAs (organized team activities). After that, the team will host a mandatory minicamp in June before wrapping up the offseason with training camp.

So, when are the Titans voluntary minicamp dates? What about the mandatory minicamp dates?

Voluntary Minicamp (OTAs)

The dates: May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11-12

OTAs are voluntary, but most players still choose to go to prepare themselves for the regular season and get acclimated. Typically, players dealing with injuries are the only ones you won't see during voluntary minicamp, or veterans who may not need the extra reps.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has already raved about Cam Ward, so it will be interesting to watch the young passer go through practices. "It's been awesome to watch," said Daboll of Ward.

Teams are allowed a maximum of 10 days of organized team practices, and the Titans will indeed utilize all 10. That's to be expected considering the team's struggles in 2025 and a new coaching staff being in place.

Mandatory Minicamp

The dates: June 16-17

After the optional phase is over, all players are required to attend the mandatory minicamp on June 16 and 17. These two days will be a little more involved and will give a sneak peak into what Daboll's offense and Saleh's defense could look like.

This will also be a chance to see the draft picks in action, as well as to hear from the players after practice is over. Fans will be furiously refreshing X during these two days to see snippets of a Carnell Tate catch or incredible throw from Ward.

Training Camp

The dates: TBA

The Titans have not revealed the training camp dates yet, but typically, it runs from late July through the end of the preseason. There are usually several dates that are open to the public, and some that are private. This is when players have their final chances to make good impressions and earn spots on the 2026 roster.