Predicting Titans' Starters vs. Bengals: Who replaces Jeffery Simmons at DT?

The Tennessee Titans have had a tumultuous week that included shipping off the face of the franchise for some much needed future draft picks. And despite that gut punch, the team somehow has to turn around just a few days later and try to beat one of the best teams in the NFL.

To say the Titans have their work cut out for them on Sunday would be an understatement. The Bengals enter this game looking like a like legitimate Super Bowl contender in all three phases. As for the Titans, well, let’s just say they do not.

With all of that said, let’s take a look at who the projected starters are for the Titans ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Bengals.

QB: Cam Ward

RB: Tony Pollard

With RB Tyjae Spears out once again, look for another heavy dose of Pollard with possibly some Nick Singleton carries sprinkled in for the first time in a few weeks.

WRs: Wan’Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor, Calvin Ridley

With rookie WR Carnell Tate out, this passing attack could be in for a long afternoon unless one of these guys steps up.

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be a great time for one of Tennessee’s prized free agent signings to make his presence felt, but considering the current trajectory offensively, It’s probably best not to get your hopes up.

TE: Gunnar Helm

OL: Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Atonio Mafi, JC Latham

DL: Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jacob Martin

The loss of DT Jeffery Simmons will be palpable at least for the rest of the season. The Titans will have to hope that Franklin-Myers is capable of becoming a dominant three-tech once again to help fill the massive void left by Simmons. While Thomas is the likeliest candidate to start in the short term, don’t be surprised to see rookie DL Keldric Faulk get some playing time inside now that Simmons is gone.

Robert Saleh has expressed his continued confidence in Faulk, and I’d imagine we start to see more packages with the rookie kicked inside as the season unfolds.

Tennessee Titans first round draft pick edge Keldric Faulk, 31st pick overall, stands for portraits at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, April 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Faulk definitely needs another offseason in an NFL program to add the necessary size and strength to be successful, especially along the interior, but these inevitable reps will be critical for Faulk as he tries to figure out where he’s most comfortable heading into next season.

LBs: Anthony Hill Jr., Cody Barton

CBs: Joshua Williams, Cor’Dale Flott, Marcus Harris

Williams and Flott have sneakily been a solid tandem along the boundary, but they have a massive test waiting for them this week. If the Titans are gonna have any shot of pulling off the upset, they’ll need this group to limit the impact made by Bengals star WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Unfortunately, that’s much easier said than done.

S: Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr.

Specialists: K Joey Slye, P Thomas Morstead, LS Morgan Cox

With P Tommy Townsend also sitting, the Titans will have to rely on the newly acquired Thomas Morstead to flip the field for them.