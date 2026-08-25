Predicting Titans 2026 Stat Leaders: Wan'Dale Robinson, Cedric Gray Poised for Career Seasons

The NFL regular season is inching closer for the Tennessee Titans, as Robert Saleh's group kicked off their final week of training camp on Tuesday. Tennessee will host the Chicago Bears for a joint practice and preseason game this week, ahead of final roster cuts on Aug. 30.

Though the Titans have been one of the worst teams in the league over the past two seasons, there is optimism that 2026 could be a turnaround year for the franchise. Tennessee had an active offseason and basically went through a mini roster revamp.

With the season approaching and excitement growing, let's run through my predictions for stat leaders for the Titans in 2026.

Passing Yards and Touchdowns: Cam Ward

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks off the field post game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring injury, Ward should be the Titans' starting quarterback for all 17 games, so he will lead the team in passing yards and touchdowns.

Though Ward has struggled a bit in the preseason so far, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick still has a ton of potential, and Tennessee is banking on that promise turning into elite quarterback play. Ward had his rookie growing pains last season, but those can't plague him in 2026.

Rushing Yards and Touchdowns: Tony Pollard

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hands the ball off to running back Tony Pollard (20) against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Tyjae Spears and rookie Nicholas Singleton are more exciting players than Pollard, the veteran is still going to be Tennessee's No. 1 back and lead the position group for at least another season.

Pollard has been a consistent playmaker since signing with the Titans in 2024. He has tallied two straight 1,000-yard campaigns and more than four yards per carry despite playing behind an offensive line that has constantly shuffled its starting lineup.

Pollard has missed just one game over the last three years and five total contests since entering the league in 2019. If he can continue to be an ironman, the Memphis product should be in for another solid year.

Receptions, Receiving Yards, Receiving Touchdowns: Wan’Dale Robinson

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (49) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) after a made catch during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Carnell Tate is receiving a lot of attention, and rightfully so, as he was the No. 4 overall pick in April and is expected to be the Titans' long-term No. 1 receiver. However, don't be surprised when Robinson outproduces Tate in 2026.

Robinson has posted more than 90 catches in each of the last two seasons, and also had 1,000 yards in 2025. The 25-year-old has a PhD in finding holes in the defense and freeing himself up for short and intermediate throws.

Ward will look to Robinson as a security blanket this season, especially with the newly acquired receiver knowing offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system very well. It should lead to the former New York Giant having a career year.

Sacks: Jeffery Simmons

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) post game against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons was the best defensive tackle in football last season, and much shouldn't change in 2026. The 29-year-old should continue bolstering his Hall of Fame case and make life difficult for opposing offenses.

After two straight seasons with under six sacks, Simmons had 11 this past year and also racked up 17 tackles for loss. Double-digit sacks and another All-Pro selection could be in the cards for the Titans superstar.

Tackles: Cedric Gray

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gray was fourth in the NFL in tackles last season with 164, and proved that he should be a cornerstone piece on Tennessee's defense.

Entering 2026, Gray should elevate his play to the next level. He's now being coached by a linebacker guru in Saleh and has only trended up in his development since arriving in Nashville in 2024 as a fourth-round pick.

Expect Gray to be one of the premier tackles in the league again and possibly earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career.

Interceptions: Anthony Hill Jr.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) addresses the media during minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This may be a hot take, but I have Hill being the Titans' interception leader in 2026. The rookie linebacker out of Texas isn't even a starter yet, but it's only a matter of time before he jumps Cody Barton on the depth chart and is playing next to Gray full-time.

Hill has snagged multiple interceptions in camp and also picked off Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third quarter of the Titans' preseason win on Sunday. If he can translate his ballhawk skills to the regular season, Hill could emerge as the elite pass-coverage linebacker that Tennessee has been searching for.