Titans' Robert Saleh Refuses to Bench Cam Ward After Week 3... But Should He?

What exactly is the Titans' issue right now? You can point out minute problems on either side of the ball. A closer look exposes an unsteady offensive scheme and a defense that takes the "bend-don't-break" philosophy to its absolute limit. Both of those played a part in Tennessee's loss to the Giants.

But what ultimately dropped the team to 0-3? It was a decision from Cam Ward on the final drive. With an open running lane on the outside, two timeouts, and less than 10 yards to a touchdown, Ward forced a ball into the end zone that was unceremoniously intercepted. No fanfare, no buzzer-beating play. A blatantly poor choice that cost Tennessee their third straight loss under Robert Saleh.

That barely qualified as Ward's worst moment of the contest. The Titans QB outright sailed a ball over the head of a wide open Carnell Tate. A would-be touchdown turned into a pass to nobody in the back of the painted zone.

Naturally, Coach Saleh was asked about Ward's performance after the game, particularly on the last drive. "We're gonna score," Saleh said, reflecting on the promising scenario Tennessee was in prior to Ward's turnover.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws an intercaption caught by New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But when asked if there was any consideration to sit Ward, Saleh responded "no" without wasting any time. That's a refusal, and not an unexpected one... but should Saleh be so sure?

Is benching Cam Ward out of the question?

Ward entered this contest having not thrown an interception in his last 11 games. The QB's ability (before today) to take care of the ball in successive weeks is impressive, but it hasn't yet translated to winning football. When Ward tried to make a winning play vs. the Giants, it had the opposite effect.

The second-year passer has yet to eclipse 200 yards (Ward had 181 today) in a game this season. He's thrown a touchdown in the first and the third, and his highest completion percentage was just 65% in a Week 2 loss to the Eagles.

As far as excuses go, Ward has little to nothing left but time. Wan'Dale Robinson and the aforementioned Tate combined for 13 receptions and 115 yards today. The offensive line allowed precisely zero sacks to New York.

This isn't a claim that the Ward experiment has completely failed, but there's valid reason to think that he doesn't have the Titans in the best possible position to win on a weekly basis. His status as a first-overall pick has to be cast to the side now that we're 20 games and counting into his NFL career.

What if Tate had been rewarded for an open look in the end zone? What if Tennessee were able to make good on two timeouts in red zone with the game winding down? What if the Titans weren't clawing to beat a Jameis Winston-led Giants team in the first place?

It's about more than the numbers at this point. There are too many missed reads and head-scratching mistakes to ignore. Whether or not Saleh or anyone on the Titans' sideline would like to admit it, the franchise's future with Ward at the center of it no longer looks secure.