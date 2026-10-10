Staff Predictions for Titans vs. Ravens: Tennessee Comes Out on Top for 1 Main Reason

Last week, the Titans On SI staff predicted a Tennessee loss across the board against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, we turned out to be correct. The Titans fell in Week 4 to a score of 24-18, in a game that saw Brian Daboll's offense progress just below a breakthrough.

This week, our two picks tell a different story. In a pivotal AFC South matchup that will see one of the Titans and Texans secure your first win, we're predicting Tennessee's offense to tick in the right direction at the exact right time.

Robert Saleh just expressed his confidence that this Titans season is not over yet. "I feel if we can win one, we can build momentum," Saleh said. We expect Tennessee to finally make good on that opportunity this week.

Lane: Titans 24, Texans 21

I don't know why, but I've got a good feeling about this one. On paper, Tennessee winning their first game in Week 5 last year - after an 0-4 start - feels like a good omen. The Titans and Texans are also 24-24 all-time. For semantic reasons, Tennessee holding on to the series at home would be huge.

But Week 5 also looks to offer a few advantages for Tennessee. The Texans' passing defense has been among the least efficient in the league this season, and head coach DeMeco Ryans taking over play-calling duties could lead to a rough transitional period for Houston.

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches play against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Cam Ward is coming off his best game of the season. With Carnell Tate good to go and the Titans playing their first game in Nashville in three weeks, the cards are quietly stacked up for a revenge game here.

The divisional stakes make it all the more important. Call me crazy, but I have the Titans in a narrow, offense-leading victory.

Isaiah: Titans 24, Texans 23

Although the Titans' offense is yet to crack 20 points, they have been forced to play in either extraordinary heat or rain in each of their four games this season. The weather in Nashville is expected to be 60s with a chance of sprinkles on Sunday, a welcomed change for the home team.

Houston's defense has been disappointing, giving up the sixth most points despite an elite pass rush. I anticipate big outings from WR Wan'Dale Robinson and WR Carnell Tate, as the Titans seek, and secure, their first victory of the season.