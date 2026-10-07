Week 5: Analyzing Robert Saleh's Playoff Hopes Heading Into a Must-Win Game vs. Texans

The Tennessee Titans find themselves in the depths of the standings at 0-4, but they're not alone in the AFC South. Although Tennessee is winless, they've lost by less than a touchdown across the last three games. On Sunday, the Titans host their interdivisional rival, the winless Houston Texans, in a dire, must-win game.

"I think anything is achievable," head coach Robert Saleh told the media today, per Jim Wyatt. "I feel if we can win one, we can build momentum [towards a playoff push.]"

While the playoffs are improbable, the Titans aren't eliminated from contention. Hope remains alive in Nashville.

The Titans still technically have playoff hopes

The 1992 San Diego Chargers are the only team in NFL history to start 0-4 and make the playoffs. San Diego finished its season with a 11-5 record and beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card.

Tennessee and Houston are two of five teams to be winless through four weeks, the first time this has happened since the 2019 season. To sneak into the playoffs, the Titans would likely have to capture the AFC South.

Currently, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the top spot at 3-1; behind them is the 2-2 Indianapolis Colts. The Titans' Week 5 matchup with Houston will be their first AFC South opponent of the season.

"You got to learn how to stop losing first," Saleh said to media on Monday. "When you're trying to figure out how to win football games, you have to figure out how to stop losing. Right now, we're doing things every week (where) we're putting ourselves behind the eight ball."

While any win would make the Titans' season salvageable, Saleh believes that first the team must not beat themselves. According to the numbers, Tennessee isn't all that far off.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh looks onto the field during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's biggest problem is themselves

The Titans have only lost by a combined 15 points in their last three games. Currently, Tennessee's -28 scoring differential is better than the 2-2 Green Bay Packers.

"Life does not change," Saleh continued. "I know it's a results-oriented business, but the only chance you have to get the results you want is to have a good process on how you approach things... When you get to Sunday you have to play your absolute ass off; that's the only chance to get the result that you want (a win.)"

The Texans were AFC-contender hopefuls coming off a 12-5 campaign last season, behind a juggernaut of a defense. However, Houston has given up more than 20 points in three games this season, including 36 points to Buffalo and 34 to Dallas.

Tennessee's offense has yet to score more than 18 points in a single game this season. On Sunday, they will look to exploit a struggling Houston defense to escape a 0-5 start. Right or wrong, Saleh believes in his message, and that execution is the difference between wins and losses. That's what it will take to finally get a victory.