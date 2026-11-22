The Tennessee Titans will look to capture their second victory of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, as head coach Robert Saleh's squad will take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Though Tennessee is 1-8 and currently possesses the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, the team has shown tremendous progress over the last few weeks, especially the offense. After a rough start to the year, the unit has finally started to find a groove, and quarterback Cam Ward is also making much-needed progress in his development.

Brian Daboll's offense will eye another productive outing in Week 11 against the Cowboys, and luckily for them, the group is getting its No. 1 receiver back.

Titans inactives (finally) don't include Carnell Tate

The Titans released their list of inactives ahead of Sunday's contest in Dallas, and rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate was not among those listed. Tate has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but seems ready to return.

In seven games this season, Tate has posted 34 receptions for 413 yards and one touchdown, including a 145-yard day against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. His comeback should only mean this offense ticks further up than they already have in the past two productive weeks.

Here's the full list of inactives for Tennessee, including rookie running back Nick Singleton as a healthy scratch:

.@Titans inactives vs Cowboys:



RB Nick Singleton

LB Mohamoud Diabate

CB Jaylon Jones

DT Jackie Marshall

OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 22, 2026

Why is Singleton an inactive?

When the Titans selected Singleton in the fifth round of April's draft, many expected him to make an impact in his rookie season and eventually establish himself as the clear-cut replacement for Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, who are both set to hit free agency in the spring. However, that hasn't been the case so far this year.

Singleton has tallied just 12 yards on seven carries, and hasn't been given many opportunities to flash his skill set. Even with Spears landing on injured reserve this week, the coaching staff isn't handing Singleton a more featured role. Instead, Tennessee elevated veteran Michael Carter to serve as Pollard's backup for Sunday's game.

We'll see how Carter plays in Week 11 and whether he truly is a better, more reliable backup running back option than Singleton. Regardless of performance, it's a bit deflating that the Titans seem to have little faith in their young back who came out of training camp and the preseason with a lot of hype surrounding him.