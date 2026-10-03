Staff Predictions for Titans vs. Ravens: Can Robert Saleh Get His First Win?

The Tennessee Titans are heading into Week 4 with no wins and little to nothing to write home about. Robert Saleh has everything left to prove, and we're nearky a month into the 2026 campaign.

That makes Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens a must-win. You couldn've classified last week that way, and the week before, but this one is different. Tennessee's 0-4 start last season led to a 3-14 record and, as fans well know, the firing of Brian Callahan.

Saleh and this team are simply expected to be better right now. Looking ahead to Sunday, the Titans On SI staff have compiled our first set of predictions this year. Here's what the crew expects from the Titans' fourth game.

Lane: Ravens 27, Titans 13

Morale is low heading into Week 4 for the Tennessee Titans, and unfortunately, I don't expect their luck to change against Baltimore. Between the noise around Derrick Henry's first game against the Titans and the Ravens' high-scoring tendencies on the whole, a Tennessee team with no real identity on offense looks stranded. I'm not anticipating a blowout, but Baltimore simply looks too far ahead of Tennessee right now.

Dharya: Ravens 31, Titans 10

The Titans have lost by one score in each of the last two games and have shown glimpses of promise. However, it's hard to see head coach Robert Saleh's squad going into Baltimore and defeating the Ravens, who have a ton of momentum after a last-second victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Tennessee will have to wait another week for that illustrious first win.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) as cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) defends during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shaun: Ravens 31, Titans 20

In what could be a long afternoon, I think the Titans keep this game competitive for about three quarters, while Cam Ward starts to show real signs of progress throughout. But in the end, the trio of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers proves too much for Tennessee to overcome.

Isaiah: Ravens 38, Titans 10

The Titans find themselves in a precarious situation heading into Baltimore in what has the makings of a season-defining game. It appears RB Tony Pollard will play through a foot injury, which may help or hurt an already fickle Tennessee offense.

On the other side, ex-Titan RB Derrick Henry and QB Lamar Jackson are still one of the most explosive duos in the NFL. Sunday’s rain could slow down the Ravens' high-powered offense, but I see Baltimore pulling off a