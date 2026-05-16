Tennessee Titans' 2026 Schedule: The Good, Bad, and Ugly

Good news, Titans fans- we're just three months away from the start of the 2026 preseason! The Titans are slated to begin the preseason with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, before then taking on the Seahawks and Bears before Week 1.

This is an interesting regular-season schedule for the Titans. Like every schedule, there are easier and harder parts, but for the most part, I don't think the Titans are mad with their draw. Today, let's identify the good parts, the bad parts, and the ugly parts of this schedule.

The Good

Starting At Home

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and quarterback Cameron Ward (1) stand during the National Anthem against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Starting seasons off at home is not something the Titans have been used to lately. The team is slated to kick off Week 1 at home against the New York Jets, and this is the first Week 1 home game for the team since 2022.

As I have previously mentioned, it's always good when the home team is 0-0 for the home opener. Expectations and energy are high, and it's a perfect opportunity to start the season on a positive note.

Winnable Home Games

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) signs a jersey for a fan against the New Orleans Saints during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Speaking of home games, Titans fans should have several opportunities to see their team win in person this year. The Titans only managed one home win in 2025, and it was against a Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs team at the end of the season.

However, in 2026, the team shouldn't have to wait long at all to get a home dub. In fact, it could (and probably should) come in Week 1. The Titans have home battles with the Jets, Browns, Commanders, and all three AFC South teams, and any of those games could realistically be won. The home matchups against the Eagles and Steelers will be tough, but still, better to play them in Nashville than their own home turf.

The Bad

Weeks 2-6

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a good thing the Titans get to open with one of their most winnable games, because the schedule immediately gets tough. From Week 2 to Week 6, the Titans have to play the Eagles, Giants, Ravens, Texans, and Colts. The Eagles and Texans are the only of those games at home, and the Titans will still be underdogs.

It's likely, if not probable, the Titans will be favored once (against the Giants) during this stretch. Of course, that doesn't mean the Titans will only win one of these, but it's going to be tough. This stretch will tell us a lot about this team and either will have expectations through the roof, or have fans nervous for the stretch.

The Ugly

No Primetime or International Games

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) exits the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nashville is one of the hottest cities in the United States of America. Every opposing fanbase wants to come here, and it seems like every day, hundreds of people are moving here. Nashville also has Cam Ward, a recent college star, who appears to be one of the up-and-coming stars in the NFL.

One would think those factors alone would mean the NFL would start to push the Titans, right? Wrong. For the second consecutive season, the Titans have zero primetime games, and they also don't have an international game. Ward is one of the only top picks in recent NFL history to not have a single primetime game in his first two NFL seasons.

Personally, I prefer to watch the Titans play at noon on Sundays. However, I'm a Nashville native, so I can simply turn to CBS and watch the game. I feel bad for non-local fans who seemingly never have an easy way to watch their favorite team. I also feel bad for Ward, who deserves much more recognition than he's gotten to this point in his career.