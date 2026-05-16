3 Titans 2026 Schedule Factors That Will Actually Matter (and 1 That Won't)

For the most part, it's been an offseason of optimism for the Tennessee Titans. The team has a new coaching staff, several new starters on both sides of the ball, and an exciting 2026 schedule.

Speaking of the schedule, we just recently learned what the Titans' full slate looks like. It's projected to be on the easier side of all the schedules, and there should be plenty of opportunities for the Titans to pick up some wins.

Predictably, there have been several talking points online since the schedule reveal. Today, let's separate what will actually matter from what won't.

What Matters

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) is introduced before facing the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting Season at Home

The Titans are playing host to the New York Jets in Week 1. This will be the first Week 1 home game for the Titans since 2022.

Starting at home is huge. The home opener is always a highly anticipated game with solid fan support, but it's even easier for fans to be excited when it's the first game of the year. There will be no bad vibes heading into the game, and it's also the final home opener in Nissan Stadium history.

To sum it up, starting at home matters because it's exciting for the fans and allows the Titans to start off the season on a positive note.

Low Travel Miles

Another schedule factor that matters is the amount of travel the Titans have to do. And, fortunately, the Titans are going to be among the least-traveled teams in the league. The Titans are projected to travel 11,380 miles during the season, and the Bears, Browns, and Panthers are the only teams projected to travel less.

Obviously, a big part of that is the Titans not having to play in any international games, but another big part of it is Nashville's central location. Every single game the Titans will play in 2026 will either be in the central or eastern time zone, except for the Week 16 matchup in Las Vegas.

So, the one long flight the Titans have isn't until the end of the season. This is great news and should allow the young Titans plenty of time to rest and recharge.

Hardest Games Are Early in Season

Finally, the Titans are lucky that arguably their two toughest games are within the first month of the season. The Titans play the Eagles in Week 2 and the Ravens in Week 4, and these will probably be the games the Titans are the biggest underdogs.

If the Titans had to play these teams at the end of the season, playoff seeding would likely be involved, making it even harder for the Titans to pull off an upset. However, taking on these contenders early in the season could allow the Titans to catch them by surprise before they get fully comfortable and in a groove.

What Doesn't Matter

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

No international or primetime games

Once again, the Titans don't have any international or primetime games. Many fans are angry with this decision, and that's an understandable reaction. However, primetime or international games don't make the team play better. It's not like the Titans are at a disadvantage by playing in front of fewer eyes.

If anything, it could be a good thing. For one, the Titans won't have the added travel and will have more rest than some of their opponents. Sure, it would be nice to see Cam Ward under the bright lights, but he doesn't seem to be the type of guy who will let that bother him.