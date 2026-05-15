Most Important Titans Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

The Tennessee Titans have known who their 2026 opponents would be since the end of the 2025 season. However, much has changed since the opponents were first revealed months ago.

For example, finding out the Titans would be playing the New York Jets and New York Giants in 2026 didn't mean much at the time. The team then hired Robert Saleh, formerly the head coach of the Jets, and Brian Daboll, formerly the head coach of the Giants. The team also has multiple players with experience on those teams as well, making the games much more interesting.

Now that we know the full schedule, let's identify the five best revenge games for the Titans this season.

Week 1: vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh takes in drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously, the season opener is one of the biggest "revenge" spots. It's not revenge for the team as a whole, but it's definitely a revenge spot for the head man.

I'm sure Robert Saleh would love nothing more than to knock off the team the team that fired him in his first game with his new team. It's also a chance for players like Jermaine Johnson II, John Franklin-Myers, and Tony Adams to get revenge on the team that let them leave.

On the flip side, this is a revenge game for the Jets as well. Former Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee has already put out comments about being ready for this game, and you know T'Vondre Sweat will feel the same way after being shipped out this offseason.

Week 3: at New York Giants

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll addresses the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just two weeks after what will surely be a contentious opener, the Titans have another revenge spot against a New York team. Like the Jets, the Giants game isn't avenging a 2025 loss or anything, but it's personal for several coaches and players (and the fans).

Brian Daboll was fired as the head coach of the Giants and is now the offensive coordinator for the Titans. Brian Callahan was fired as the head coach of the Titans and is now an offensive assistant for the Giants. Former Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly are some of the other coaches also on the Giants' 2026 staff.

Plus, you have players like Wan'Dale Robinson, Daniel Bellinger, and Cor'Dale Flott, who left the Giants for the Titans in free agency. The Giants also beat the Titans by a point in their most recent matchup back in 2022.

Week 6: at Indianapolis Colts

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Colts demolished the Titans both times they played in 2025. However, the game in Indianapolis was a bigger blowout, as the Colts won by a final score of 38-14.

The Titans should definitely have this one circled in 2026. I'm not going to say the Titans will definitely win, but they should definitely put forth a better effort and I expect a close game. Getting obliterated has to leave a bad taste in your mouth, and you know Saleh's defense is going to prepared this time.

Week 12: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like the Colts, the Jaguars throttled the Titans in both 2025 matchups. This is far from the historical norm, so the hope is that things stabilize in 2026. However, this Week 12 return to Jacksonville is definitely another one the Titans should be preparing for.

Last time the Titans went to Duval, the Jaguars came away with a dominating 41-7 victory. It was embarrassing in every way, as the Titans generally expect to beat the Jaguars. The Titans have 35 wins over the Jaguars all-time, while the Jaguars have 28. Add in that Robert Saleh used to be a defensive coach for the Jaguars and was passed over for the head job, and that should be all the needed motivation.

Week 16: at Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Finally, we have another revenge spot in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans and Raiders have a historical rivalry, and the Raiders found a way to beat the Titans in 2025. This will be a chance for the Titans to win a game in Las Vegas for the first time.

Also, you have Dave Ziegler and Reggie McKenzie in the Titans front office, who were both previously with the Raiders. This is a chance for some personal revenge, as well as some revenge for that ugly loss a year ago.