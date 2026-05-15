Predicting Every Tennessee Titans Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The full 2026 schedule for the Tennessee Titans has been released. The Titans know exactly what they are facing and, hopefully, we'll see a much more competitive product on the field.

This is far from the toughest schedule in the world. It offers a good mix of games against historical rivals, fellow rebuilding teams, and contenders. Once again, the Titans have no primetime games or international games, and all but two of the games are Sunday noon kickoffs.

We're still a few months away from seeing the final roster and playing preseason games, but it's never too early to start predicting things. This may look silly in a few months, but let's go ahead and predict the score for every game in 2026.

Week 1: New York Jets at Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is stopped by New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) and safety Chuck Clark (36) during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, and it's in Week 1! There are storylines galore in this one, and it's safe to say both teams will be motivated. Ultimately, I think the Titans will take advantage of opening with a home game for the first time in several years.

I believe Robert Saleh will have his team ready and the Titans will have no problems. Expect Carnell Tate to make some plays immediately, and Geno Smith could struggle against this new-look defensive front.

Prediction: Titans 24, Jets 13



Record: 1-0

Week 2: Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) pulls away from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) to gain a first down during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa. Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans are fortunate to have two home games to open the season, but this second one will be tough. I identified this matchup as one of the toughest the Titans will have all season, and many things will have to go right for them to win here.

The Eagles are expected to contend again and they're just objectively the more experienced and talented team. I think the Titans will put up a good fight, but ultimately be unable to keep up.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Titans 13



Record: 1-1

Week 3: Tennessee Titans at New York Giants

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) celebrates touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This is another game that has plenty of storylines. Titans and Giants fans have been beefing all offseason, and there are plenty of coaches and players who were previously on the other sideline. This will be a revenge game of sorts for players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Cordale Flott, while you know Brian Callahan and Brian Daboll both want a win over the teams that fired them.

Ultimately, I think the Giants and Titans are in similar places, so I expect a tough battle. I do think the Titans are slightly better, and I expect Cam Ward to show out against his fellow 2025 draftee.



Prediction: Titans 20, Giants 10

Record: 2-1

Week 4: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Oct 15, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (96 leave the field after an NFL International Series game against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is another game that has a good case for being the toughest one on the Titans' schedule. The Ravens have a new coach, but they still have Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, and added some other nice pieces this offseason.

This game will get a lot of attention due to Henry playing his former team for the first time. I hope I'm wrong, but it feels like Henry is headed for a huge game. I don't think the Titans will keep pace in this one.



Prediction: Ravens 31, Titans 13

Record: 2-2

Week 5: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans haven't beaten the Texans since November of 2024. However, last season, the game in Nashville was very competitive, and the Titans had chances to win. I believe that will be the case again this year, but this time, the Titans will come out on top.

I mentioned previously that the AFC South doesn't scare me this year, and I feel like all four teams are close to each other. The Titans get this one.

Prediction: Titans 16, Texans 13

Record: 3-2

Week 6: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

As I mentioned above, I feel like the AFC South will be very muddled this year. The Colts are hoping Daniel Jones looks like he did before his season-ending injury, but they didn't add too much that will scare you this offseason.

However, Indianapolis is a tough place for the Titans to play. Off of the high of winning against the Texans, I think the Titans slip up here.

Prediction: Colts 30, Titans 20

Record: 3-3

Week 7: Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs to the sideline ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) as a flag for holding flies during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns are one of just three teams the Titans managed to beat in 2025, and the Titans have only gotten better since then. The Browns still have a mess at the quarterback position, and this is one of the likely few games the Titans will be favored in.

I do think the Titans are more talented, especially on offense. Ultimately, the Titans get it done here and already surpass their 2025 win total.



Prediction: Titans 19, Browns 14

Record: 4-3

Week 8: Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) leaps and holds the ball across the goal line while the Cincinnati Bengals defense tries to stop him from scoring during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans play three AFC North teams in the first eight weeks and two in a row in Week 7 and Week 8. The Week 8 matchup with the Bengals should be much tougher than Week 7 against the Browns.

Joe Burrow is expected to be fully healthy again, and he still has elite weapons. The Titans' defensive line could cause problems, but ultimately, the Bengals have more firepower.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Titans 24

Record: 4-4

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) jukes against Tennessee Titans safety Sanoussi Kane (42) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars were one of the more surprising teams in the league in 2025, and they beat up on the Titans. I'm not a huge fan of what the Jaguars did this offseason, though, so I'm not sure they'll be able to replicate that success.

Still, you never know what's going to happen in these divisional games. I think the Titans can do enough to beat the Jaguars, especially in Nashville.

Prediction: Titans 21, Jaguars 17

Record: 5-4

Week 11: Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates their 27 to 13 win against the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Dallas Cowboys At Tennessee Titans | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans head to Jerry World in Week 11, and this is another one of the tougher games on the slate. The Cowboys had one of the best offenses in 2025, and should have one again in 2026. If that defense is better, the Cowboys could be scary.

I don't think the Titans are at the point to compete with the Cowboys right now. There's just too many weapons on that roster.

Prediction: Cowboys 35, Titans 24

Record: 5-5

Week 12: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) is high-fived by defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I predicted the Titans to win over the Jaguars in Nashville, but I don't think the Titans will get the sweep. It's been hard to win in Jacksonville lately, and the 2025 trip to Duval was a nightmare for the Titans.

I don't think this year's trip will be AS bad, but I do think the Jags pick up another win.

Prediction: Jaguars 31, Titans 21

Record: 5-6

Week 13: Washington Commanders at Tennessee Titans

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) catches the ball as Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

I have the Titans entering Week 13 on the heels of consecutive losses. The Commanders are coming to town in Week 13, and that's not going to be the easiest matchup. The Commanders only managed five wins last year, but they were decimated by injuries. Jayden Daniels is still very dangerous.

The back half of the Titans' schedule is tough. This could represent a rough stretch for the Titans as I have them dropping a third consecutive contest.

Prediction: Commanders 24, Titans 16

Record: 5-7

Week 14: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) shakes hands with defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) after a play against Tennessee Titans during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As I just mentioned, this is a brutal part of the schedule. The Titans could very easily enter the Week 14 matchup in Detroit on a four-game losing streak. Unfortunately, the Lions aren't the team you want to be playing while on a long losing streak.

The Lions are going to be out for blood after missing the postseason in 2025. I expect the offense to have too much for the Titans, and Detroit will win this one relatively easily.

Prediction: Lions 31, Titans 17

Record: 5-8

Week 15: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I had the Colts beating the Titans in Indianapolis, so we're going to stick with the back-and-forth routine and go with the Titans to beat the Colts in Nashville. As I've mentioned, I just don't think the Colts are that impressive. It's not unrealistic for Daniel Jones to have a bad game and the Titans take advantage.

This will be close and probably come down to the wire, but the Titans pull it out.

Prediction: Titans 21, Colts 20

Record: 6-8

Week 16: Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Coming off a big home win against the Colts, the Titans head to the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. This will be another intriguing matchup as it features the two most recent No. 1 draft picks.

I hope Fernando Mendoza is starting by this point. One, because it would be fun to watch, and two, because the rookie could have more trouble with the Titans' defense than a veteran like Kirk Cousins would. Either way, the Raiders aren't that good, and the Titans get it done here.

Prediction: Titans 34, Raiders 25

Record: 7-8

Week 17: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) falls over the goal line against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter their game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unless the Titans end up hosting a playoff game, which I clearly am not predicting, then this Week 17 matchup against the Steelers will be the final game in the current Nissan Stadium. It's fitting to send the stadium out against one of the franchise's biggest rivals.

Unfortunately, I think the Steelers are the better team, especially if Aaron Rodgers is back. If Rodgers doesn't play in 2026, then I think the Titans win. However, I'm leaning towards Rodgers returning, which means I have to go with the Steelers here.

Prediction: Steelers 17, Titans 10

Record: 7-9

Week 17: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I had the Titans winning the first matchup of the season, and yep, we're sticking with the back-and-forth. I think the Texans will win this game because they could have something very important to play for, and a win could have playoff implications.

Houston hasn't been the most fun place to play recently, and I think the team tries extra hard to beat the Titans at home.

Prediction: Texans 35, Titans 20

Record: 7-10

Final Thoughts

Tennessee Titans first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (and 4th overall) wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have the Titans finishing with a 7-10 record. Coming off a 3-14 mark, I believe everybody would be happy with this, and see it as a positive step forward.

More important than the final record will be the development of the young players and the competitiveness of the team. For example, if they win five games, but are IN every game and the young talent looks promising, that's not the end of the world.

The only disappointing thing would be for the team to look not all that much improved from last season. Finishing with fewer than five wins would have to be seen as a let down, especially considering the schedule isn't the hardest in the world.