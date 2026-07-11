Titans' Offense Keeps Getting Disrespected Ahead of 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans are busy preparing for the 2026 season. It's a crucial season, as we expect to see a big step from Cam Ward and also expect improvements from the new coaching staff.

It's not like the Titans are solely relying on internal development, either. The team brought in Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger in free agency, and also drafted Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. As a result, this looks like a much-improved offense, no matter how you slice it.

However, not everybody sees it that way. After a few bad seasons, most people in the national media are slow to buy in on the Titans, and most aren't expecting much this season. Another new ranking has been released, and once again, the Titans are underrated.

CBS Sports Ranks Titans' Offense Among League's Worst

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently ranked each team's "offensive infrastructure." This includes a team's quarterback, running backs, pass catchers, offensive line, and coaching staff.

Coming in at No. 32, in a tier of their own, was the Miami Dolphins. That's to be expected as the Dolphins don't seem to have a franchise quarterback, elite tight end, or a WR1. As a result, many expect the Dolphins to challenge for the No. 1 pick in 2027.

However, the next spot in the ranking surprised me- Dubin has the Titans at No. 31.

"We had concerns about the group the Titans surrounded Cam Ward with heading into his first season, and things aren't much better this year despite their efforts to upgrade the wide receiver corps with Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate," said Dubin.

So, according to Dubin, "things aren't much better," despite adding Robinson and Tate. I'm not sure how that statement makes much sense. The offense isn't much better with a 1,000-yard receiver and the top rookie receiver prospect? I'm not saying the offense immediately goes to a top five unit because of two players, but they definitely help.

"Hiring Brian Daboll gives them an average play caller (an upgrade from last year, sadly), but they didn't do nearly enough to take care of the issues along the offensive line," Dubin continued.

I also think it's a bit unfair to call Daboll "an average play caller." I think people are holding Daboll's poor head coaching performance against him and not solely judging him as an offensive mind. After all, Robinson had his 1,000-yard season under Daboll, and Malik Nabers had a 1,000-yard season as well. Jaxson Dart also showed flashes as a rookie under Daboll, so there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

I WILL agree with Dubin's final point- the offensive line is concerning.

Can Titans' Offensive Line be Good Enough?

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) runs drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There has been plenty of talk about this offensive line this offseason. The only spot we can truly feel good about is left guard, where Peter Skoronski has turned into one of the best in the league at his position.

JC Latham and Dan Moore Jr., the two tackles, have to be better than they were in 2025, and we're waiting on players to step up and claim the right guard and center spots.

I have faith in Austin Schlottmann at center, but I'm more nervous about right guard. Regardless, it's clear that this line will play a huge role in whether or not the Titans' offense improves. If the line is horrible again, Dubin could end up being right in ranking the Titans so low.