Titans Offensive Line Draws Low 2026 Ranking — Is It Justified?

It'd be nice to see the Titans take a big step forward in 2026. Brian Daboll is running the offense now, Cam Ward has the goods, and the receiver room finally has some serious life. But there's one variable I keep circling back to, and it's the unit that could swing this season from "pleasant surprise" to "wait 'til next year": the offensive line.

I'm not hitting the panic button, but let's pump the brakes a touch and temper the expectations. The range of outcomes for this front five is wide, and where it lands could dramatically shift both the floor and ceiling of this 2026 Titans team.

Titans Offensive Line Ranked 27th by Fantasy Points

The Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick JC Latham fields questions from the media at the team’s Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park facility in Nashville, Tenn., Friday afternoon, April 26, 2024. The tackle was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Points, an analytics-driven platform, just dropped its 2026 offensive line rankings, and the Titans came in 27th out of 32. Even worse, that's a step down from where they had Tennessee last preseason, back when Brian Callahan was still running the show, with his dad, Bill, coaching the guys up front.

Here's how analyst Scott DiBenedetto broke it down:

"A lot has changed in Tennessee since I wrote this article last year. Brian Callahan is out, and Robert Saleh is a head coach again. Along with Saleh comes Brian Daboll, the new offensive coordinator, and a new offensive mentality for the Titans. By the numbers, Tennessee's OL wasn't terrible in 2025, but how much will Daboll's scheme improve the new-look unit in 2026?

The returners are LT Dan Moore, LG Pete Skoronski, and RT J.C. Latham. Skoronski was clearly the best of the group in both phases, with Latham adding quality to the run game and Moore being capable, albeit not outstanding. These three will have to be solid for Cam Ward as they, along with the two new starters, learn Daboll's system.

The new guys are C Austin Schlottmann and RG Cordell Volson, who come over from the Giants and Bengals, respectively. Schlottmann put together a quality season on limited reps in both phases for New York, but Volson is coming off a preseason shoulder injury and didn't play at all in 2025.

There are a lot of moving parts for Ward to get used to, and he'll have to rely on his offensive line picking things up quickly. I think this unit ends up in the middle of the pack, but Daboll should make the Titans more exciting to watch on offense." Scott DiBenedetto

Titans Offensive Line Projected Starters and Reserves

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA;Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (75) before the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LT Dan Moore Jr.

LG Pete Skoronski / Fernando Carmona

C Austin Schlottmann / Pat Coogan

RG Cordell Volson

RT J.C. Latham

Let's start with Moore, because that man got the bag last year, and now he's staring down a legit make-or-break season. I'd be ecstatic if he turns into an average tackle for this team, as his first season with the team was uninspiring to say the least.

Skoronski is the one guy I'm not sweating. He's turning into a true All-Pro-caliber lineman. Then there's J.C. Latham, who needs to take a real step this year. The run-game power is there, but the pass protection needs to be cleaner.

Inside is where it gets dicey. Schlottmann feels like he's got a beat on the starting center gig thanks to his familiarity with Daboll's system from their Giants days, and that matters. Volson is a wild card after missing the entire 2025 season.

Which brings me to my one selfish hope. I'd love to think GM Mike Borgonzi has already fired off the "you up?" text to Kevin Zeitler by now to check for a pulse on a possible return. Total hypothetical, I'm speculating, but he could make a world of difference for this unit. But as the calendar flips one day closer toward camp, the window to bring him back simply feels like it's closing.

Fantasy Points Full 2026 Offensive Line Rankings

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) runs drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's the Fantasy Points' complete 2026 NFL offensive line rankings:

Denver Broncos Indianapolis Colts Chicago Bears Tampa Bay Buccaneers Philadelphia Eagles Los Angeles Rams Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Los Angeles Chargers Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Dallas Cowboys Jacksonville Jaguars Seattle Seahawks Baltimore Ravens Arizona Cardinals Minnesota Vikings San Francisco 49ers New England Patriots New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Miami Dolphins Washington Commanders Kansas City Chiefs Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals Tennessee Titans New York Jets New York Giants Houston Texans Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns

Overall, I think the Titans are going to be fine. Daboll's track record says this offense is going to be more watchable, and Ward's ceiling behind center is higher than anything Titans fans have seen in a long time.

It's encouraging that a sharp platform like Fantasy Points believes this unit can claw its way to the middle of the pack. If that's the case, I do believe this team can make some noise late in the season.

Bottom line: this is the component of the team most are quick to gloss over because it feels uncomfortable – and that's because it is.