The 1 Takeaway Titans Fans Must Hold on to From Week 10 Defeat vs. Jaguars

Fight. That's the word of the day after the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a final tune of 40-23. Robert Saleh's team has fallen to 1-8, and according to the result column alone, this Week 10 defeat looks no different from the rest of the losses Tennessee has taken this season.

It's important to recognize that this team is different than the constantly-losing Titans under previous head coach Brian Callahan. For the second straight contest, Tennessee played a clear playoff team close; the gap today was a runaway fourth quarter (17 to 7) after the Titans failed to convert on a critical fourth down.

After trading Jeffery Simmons, the Titans fell one touchdown short in overtime to the Cincinnati Benals. Long-term S Amani Hooker was traded next, and today, Tennessee played a competitive football game until it came time to take winning chances.

A win is what matters in the end, and you'll likely hear Robert Saleh say something along those lines momentarily in the postgame. Though that's exactly why fans should have hope in this version of the Titans.

Numbers are starting to improve for the players that general manager Mike Borgonzi kept around, and for the guys that were moved, Tennessee returned a massive haul of draft picks. The Titans fought hard today, and that will do until this roster is fully overhauled.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) rushes during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans created more positive momentum against Jaguars

Cam Ward, after an interception in the first quarter, tossed two touchdowns and eclisped 200 yards for the third time this season. Tony Pollard caught one of those scores, extending his own touchdown streak to three games.

LB Cedric Gray notched an interception and - tackles covering for both Anthony Hill Jr. and Cody Barton out with injury. Elic Ayomanor caught five passes for 79 yards without WR1 Carnell Tate leading the way for Tennessee's pass-catchers.

There are still issues, no doubt. The absence of Hooker led to Jags' QB Trevor Lawrence throwing for a brutal 352 yards and three scores. His lone INT came on a tipped pass by DT Solomon Thomas. Brian Daboll's offense getting off to a confusing start certainly limited the Titans' ultimate chances today.

Although, as fans start to look forward to the 2027 season, things feel different at this juncture than they did last season. Robert Saleh, short two near-decade leaders, has this team battling. This team may be short of the potential-contender Jaguars, but wins will come if Tennessee keeps playing this way.

If Titans fans leave with anything today, let it be that. The Titans look well-coached, are growing more polished, and Cam Ward keeps improving. That's a recipe for the sort of leap this team has been trying to take for years now.