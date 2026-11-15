3 Keys to Titans Pulling Off a Tide-Turning Divisional Upset Over Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans enjoyed a bye in Week 9, but will return to the field in Week 10 to face the 6-2 Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.

Sunday's contest against the Jaguars will be Tennessee's first game since the trade deadline, when they dealt long-time starting safety Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills. Outside of trading All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears, sending Hooker to the Bills was the Titans' biggest in-season move.

After starting the year 1-7 and moving its two best defensive players before the deadline, Tennessee is a sizeable home underdog with Jacksonville coming to town. That said, let's look at three keys for the Titans to pull off the major upset.

Commit Zero Turnovers

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning the turnover battle may not even be enough for the Titans to beat a possible Super Bowl contender in the Jaguars. Tennessee's offense must play a clean, efficient game from start to finish, as a timely turnover could end up costing them a second win and any chance of a rebirth this year.

Quarterback Cam Ward, who has committed a turnover in each of the last six games, has been a culprit in handing the ball to the other team. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick must cut these mistakes out and keep the Titans competitive on Sunday.

Establish the Ground Game

When running back Tony Pollard is carrying the ball at a high level, Tennessee's offense is usually a well-oiled machine. Despite interest from multiple teams, the Titans decided to retain Pollard instead of dealing him at the deadline, as the veteran has been one of the most productive backs in the sport in recent weeks.

Pollard has rushed for over 115 yards and two touchdowns in each of the last two games, and if he continues that hot streak against Jacksonville, it will not only benefit the offense but also the defense by giving them rest and keeping the Jaguars' dynamic offense on the sideline.

Consistently Pressure Trevor Lawrence

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence has been playing at an elite level this season and is a legitimate MVP candidate, so Robert Saleh's defense has their hands full. However, a fantastic way to make any quarterback uncomfortable and shut down a potent offense is to wreak havoc in the backfield.

Tennessee must make Lawrence speed up his progression and feel pressured in the pocket. If the 2021 No. 1 overall pick receives solid protection for most of the afternoon, he'll dice up the Titans' secondary, so the front seven must step up in Week 10.