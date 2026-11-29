A rematch between the Tennessee Titans and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars travels to the EverBank Stadium in Week 12.

In the two teams' first contest of the season, on Nov. 15, the Jaguars stomped on Tennessee in front of their home crowd 40-23 to improve to a 7-2 record. Fresh off an unexpected 23-18 loss to the New York Giants, Jacksonville will look to sweep the Titans season series at home.

However, the Jaguars will be without RB Bhayshul Tuten and WR Parker Washington ahead of the AFC South contest. It will be Jacksonville's first game this season without Tuten and Washington, who are key contributors to the Jaguars' offense.

That means we could be in for some surprises on Sunday. Here are three bold predictions I'm leveling prior to tomorrow's kickoff.

Cam Ward will throw for more passing yards than Trevor Lawrence

The last three weeks have been the best of QB Cam Ward's career; he's thrown for an average of 261 yards per game in that spell with an impressive seven touchdowns scored and one interception.

Moreover, Ward has found a different receiver for each of his six touchdown passes. Regardless of who's on the field for the Titans, Ward has been producing.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hugs Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) following a game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season the Titans have had five different receivers lead the team in receiving yards. On Sunday, Ward will have his No. 1 target, WR Carnell Tate, who was inactive for the previous Jags game with an injury.

Meanwhile, Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence will be without his WR1. Washington has been the focal point of Jacksonville's pass game. He's led his team in receiving yards in half of their games this year. In his previous matchup against Tennessee, Washington dominated with 152 receiving yards on seven catches and a touchdown. The Jaguars' offense will not look the same without him.

When Washington doesn't lead Jacksonville in receiving yards, Lawrence's pass yards per game drop from 283.6 with Washington to 233.4 when he's not the leading receiver. This will be Lawrence's first game without Washington since he emerged as the primary receiver last season.

Ward with Tate will be poised to outgain Lawrence despite Tennessee's struggling secondary, with Washington being absent from the game entirely.

Titans' defense will hold Jacksonville to under 100 yards rushing

Heading into this matchup, the Jaguars average a little more than 113 rush yards per game. Meanwhile, Tennessee has allowed opponents to rush above the century mark in four of their last five games.

Last time these two teams played, the Jags rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown. The main difference for Jacksonville will be their run game without Tuten, who was responsible for 88 of the Jaguars' 123 rush yards and their lone rushing touchdown two weeks ago.

This season, Tuten has been Jacksonville's leading rusher in all but two games.

On Sunday, backup RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. will takeover as the lead back. Against the Titans earlier this month, he only ran for five yards on four carries. Replacing Tuten's production will be a tall task for Rodriguez.

Tuten has produced nearly 650 rush yards and eight touchdowns for the Jags this season, which is much greater than Rodriguez's 261 rush yards and four touchdowns. The Titans' defense can bounce back by limiting Jacksonville's run game with their leading rusher off the table.

Carnell Tate will record his second career 100-yard receiving game

In his first game back from injury, Tate caught two passes for 58 yards, including aheads-up 59-yard touchdown against the Cowboys.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during pre-game warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to his injury, Tate was already the Titans' best receiver despite being a 21-year-old rookie. His star potential was best demonstrated against the Ravens on Week 4, when he dominated with nine receptions and 145 receiving yards.

Tate is due for another breakout game, with Ward's significant improvement from the beginning of this season being the catalyst.

Jacksonville's secondary is middle of the pack, allowing an average of 221.5 pass yards per game. Earlier this season, the Bengals' WR Tee Higgins and the Broncos' WR Jaylen Waddle had 100-plus receiving games against the Jaguars, per StatMuse.

That's why fans should look to see Ward target Tate early and often, especially with WR2 Wan'Dale Robinson missing his second consecutive game. The Titans' duo of the future are due for a ton of volume, and some chunk plays as a result, in Week 12.