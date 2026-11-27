Anyone feeling a little déjà vu? Just two weeks ago, we outlined the best and worst-case scenarios for the Tennessee Titans' Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, it was the latter that ended up a little closer to the truth. The Jaguars won 40-23 in Nashville.

Now, in Week 12, the AFC South rivals are running it back. The Titans' expectations are expectedly low again this time around, but at 1-9 with a surging offense, eyes aren't completely off this one for a victory.

What's more, Jacksonville is coming off a 23-18 loss to the New York Giants on the road. They're either more beatable than ever or backed against the wall and ready to bite. Here's the outcome for either reality this coming Sunday.

Best: Titans win 30-24, Cam Ward and his WRs lead a winning effort

The Titans' offense has sported a winning effort for a handful of games now. The Cam Ward-led unit has scored at least 23 points in five straight contests; the first of those was a victory in Week 6.

This outcome also assumes a fair defensive effort from Tennessee, but it's Brian Daboll's group that has to deal with one of the best defenses in the NFL. In a win, Ward likely continues his streak of 200-yard performances, and Carnell Tate and Chimere Dike each make the most of their opportunities.

Believe it or not, it's extremely difficult to find a way to be optimistic about a 1-9 team going against a 7-3 team, especially when the latter won the exact same duel two weeks prior. If the Titans were to win, Ward's trek to franchise-QB status will surely be the reason.

Worst: Titans lose 40-20, Robert Saleh's defense continue downward spiral

On the other, less fortunate hand, a fair performance from Ward and the offense again falls short of Robert Saleh's defense making miserable history.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) yells on the sidleines during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans hadn't allowed 40+ points in three straight games since 2004... until last week. Now, if the Jaguars score 40 again this week, it will mark the first time in franchise history that Tennessee has left that door four games in a row.

According to TeamRankings, the Jaguars' 28.7 points per game is sixth in the NFL. They're averaging 5.9 yards per play and 358.4 yards per game. This is a nightmare opponent for a defense that is actively falling apart. In this week's worst-case scenario, the seemingly inevitable happens.

The Titans' offense comes on in spurts, and Saleh's defense potentially forces a lucky turnover while QB Trevor Lawrence dices them up for 90% of the game. If that sounds familiar, it's because the exact same thing happened in Week 10.

Tennessee is fearing a repeat this week, and according to the numbers, they should be.