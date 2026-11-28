The nature of a full-on rebuild is that no player is truly safe. Cam Ward has spent the last handful of weeks trying to secure his long-term role as the Tennessee Titans' franchise QB, and he appears closer than ever to actually doing so.

He isn't the only one fighting for a permanent spot, however. Heading into Week 12 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, multiple Titans players have cases to make for their own spots heading into a clean-slate 2027 season.

On expiring contracts playing against time, here are four Titans with question marks floating above their heading into next year. As this season winds down, fans should keep close watch on this list.

LB Cody Barton

Barton is maybe the most obvious pick on the Titans' roster. The 30-year old LB started the entirety of this season next to rookie Anthony Hill Jr. before Cedric Gray finally overtook him. Now, the veteran looks painfully out of place in Robert Saleh's defense.

His three-year deal means Barton won't be a free agent until 2028, but he's primed as a buy-low trade candidate before then if both Hill and Gray maintain their stronghold at LB. Hill and Gray played 65 snaps a piece in Week 11. Barton played only 16, per PFF.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) exits the field after their loss to the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That snap count is the smallest in recent memory for Barton, whose waning performance in a rebuild outrunning him could render the LB obsolete sooner rather than later. From Week 12 on, Barton's game will be make or break for his future in Nashville.

RB Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard is having a career season in the Titans' backfield. Tyjae Spears' inability to remain healthy has led to Pollard claiming a full-on RB1 role. He's put up six touchdowns and 738 yards through 10 games. So what is the problem here, exactly?

Well, Pollard will be a free agent this offseason. Multiple teams made calls to acquire him at the trade deadline, and Tennessee doesn't have a proven option to replace him. It's essentially either a bidding war for Pollard, or the Titans cut the veteran loose and use another draft pick on an RB.

If Pollard continues to play at his current level of consistency, it'll be difficult for Tennessee to tell him no after the year ends. But what if another team comes calling with a higher offer? Does a guy like Jadan Baugh fall to Tennessee in the late first or early second? A lot that goes into making this call.

It seems the better the Titans' RB1 plays, the more complex the decision regarding him in the offseason becomes. Not only is Pollard playing for an extension in Nashville, but potentially an even bigger payday with a team in a difference circumstance.

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

Jermaine Johnson was brought in by Saleh and the Titans to reuinite the coach and player after their days together with the New York Jets. Johnson, though, is in the final year of his rookie contract and is going on 28 years old.

To his credit, Johnson has carried more weight on defense after DT Jeffery Simmons was moved before the trade deadline. In the midst of the Titans' struggles, Johnson even defended Saleh's controversial defensive scheme this past week, charging himself and his team with making it work.

According to PFF, Johnson's 63.5 overall grade places him in the middle of the pack of players at his position. He's logged three sacks, which is second on the team after Jacob Martin.

Having a middling season on the brink of a potential contract extension isn't ideal, but fans should like Johnson's odds to stick around if he plays well in the season's final leg. His familiarity with Saleh's defense could go a long way when personnel is inevitably shifted this offseason.

S Tony Adams

Tony Adams started to play in Week 11, but was shortly ruled out due to an illness that had nearly kept him sidelined in the first place. Adams, 27, is on a one-year deal in the Titans' worst defensive unit.

From that perspective, he looks like the top suspect for an offseason cut or move. But given just how volatile and largely ineffective Tennessee's secondary is right now, the door is naturally open for Adams to stake his claim in a larger role.

Adams' three passes defended, with no interceptions, make for a relatively quiet set of accomplishments for a player already filling in for the injured Terrell Burgess.

Interestingly enough, Saleh also coached Adams for a few seasons with the Jets. However, he hasn't picked off a pass in two seasons and looks less ready to spearhead this defense than Johnson. Week 12 is pivotal for Adams to maintain a snap share moving forward.