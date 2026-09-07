Titans 2027 Mock Draft Puts Pressure on Dan Moore Jr. to Perform in 2026
In this story:
A number of Tennessee Titans players have a lot at stake in 2026, including left tackle Dan Moore.
Moore, who signed a four-year, $82 million deal with the Titans in 2025, started 16 games last season and struggled in pass protection. He allowed 48 quarterback pressures, including eight sacks, in 621 pass-blocking snaps, though Moore did show improvement later in the year by not giving up a sack in the final six contests.
Entering 2026, Tennessee is relying on Moore to be a rock-solid blind side protector for quarterback Cam Ward. However, if Moore fails at his mission, the Titans could find his replacement in the 2027 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report Mock Draft Has Titans Taking Texas OT Trevor Goosby
Bleacher Report's Scouting Department and Brent Sobleski put together a 2027 mock draft ahead of the regular season, and they had Tennessee picking fifth overall and selecting offensive tackle Trevor Goosby out of Texas. The scouting department and Sobleski believe Goosby could be the long-term bodyguard for Ward.
Goosby stepped into a full-time starting role in 2025, surrendering three sacks and 16 quarterback pressures with an 83.3 Pro Football Focus grade. In the Longhorns' season opener against Texas State, Goosby didn't allow a sack or a quarterback pressure in more than 50 offensive snaps.
Though Goosby is still a developing player, he possesses elite athleticism for a tackle and also has a fantastic 6-foot-7, 325-pound frame. The 21-year-old has all the tools to be an elite NFL tackle, which is something the Titans have been searching for since they moved on from Taylor Lewan during the 2023 offseason.
Tennessee can save $15.7 million by cutting ties with Moore next offseason with a post-June 1 designation. That should be an easy decision for the team to make if he underperforms in 2026.
The Titans could cut Moore, use that money elsewhere to bolster the roster, and use their first-round pick in April 2027 on Goosby to find their hopeful left tackle of the future. Bleacher Report has Goosby going top five, but there is a long time before the draft, so draft boards are still fluid.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dharya Sharma is a sportswriter from Nebraska who has been covering the Tennessee Titans through his website, SharmSports, since 2023. He is also an NFL and NBA writer for The Sporting News and had a previous stop with Sportsnaut. Follow him on X @SharmSportsFollow SharmSports