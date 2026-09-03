The Titans Biggest Problem has a Clear Solution in Free Agency

The Tennessee Titans are set to enter the 2026 season with a ton of remaining needs, but none greater than at offensive tackle.

Tennessee's starters at the position are Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle and JC Latham at right tackle. Neither is an elite starter, but they also shouldn't be liabilities. The main issue for the Titans is the depth behind Moore and Latham. James Hudson III and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson are slated to be the backups, and neither creates much optimism.

Offensive tackle depth could doom Tennessee in 2026 if Moore or Latham go down with an injury or need to be replaced because of poor play. It should be a major concern for general manager Mike Borgonzi and head coach Robert Saleh, but luckily, the solution is sitting in the free-agent market.

Titans Should Sign Joseph Noteboom to Bolster Tackle Depth

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (68) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (41) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans are in a great spot financially, as according to Over the Cap, the team is sitting at $43.8 million in cap space. Borgonzi has the space to make more moves, and he should explore signing Noteboom.

Noteboom, a former starter for the Los Angeles Rams, spent the 2025 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens. The 31-year-old appeared in 10 games, allowing one sack and 14 quarterback pressures with a 54.5 overall Pro Football Focus grade. Noteboom was a solid run-blocker, earning a 68.2 run-blocking grade, but struggled in pass protection with a 34.1 pass-blocking grade.

Though Noteboom isn't a starting-caliber tackle anymore, the Titans don't need him to be. If Tennessee signs Noteboom, the Titans need him to step up as the top depth tackle and rise to the occasion when called upon.

Noteboom has the versatility to play left and right tackle, though most of his experience is on the left side. Regardless, the TCU product would be an ideal swing tackle for Tennessee and add a reliable veteran to the tackle room.

Overall, Noteboom would be cheap to sign and fill the Titans' most pressing remaining need. This is a no-brainer move Borgonzi should make before Tennessee hosts the New York Jets in Week 1.