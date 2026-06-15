Titans DL Solomon Thomas: Big Opportunity in 2026 for No. 25-Most Important Player

Now that we're through OTAs and preparing for minicamp, what better time to identify the 25 most important Titans for 2026? This will be a good way for fans to get familiar with the roster and see what names they should expect to hear plenty of.

Today, we're starting with the No. 25 most important player on the team. We'll do a couple every day until we find out who the single most important Titan is for 2026. This won't be strictly the 25 most talented players, per se, but instead the most important for team success.

For that reason, I think Solomon Thomas is a good player to start off with at No. 25. Let's reveal why.

Why Solomon Thomas is Important

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws a pass as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (90) defends during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thomas is joining a very deep defensive line group in Nashville. The veteran will be behind Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers, but due to the way Robert Saleh rotates his line, Thomas should see plenty of snaps.

Thomas will be a rotational piece who is reuniting with his former coach. Thomas had some of his best NFL seasons under Saleh with the New York Jets, so that's an encouraging sign. Also, Thomas will definitely be a key veteran presence for the other young defensive linemen to learn from.

Another reason Thomas is important is due to his durability. In eight years as a pro, Thomas has never played in fewer than 16 games. That's a remarkable feat, especially for a big defensive lineman. If Simmons or Franklin-Myers gets hurt, or the other linemen underperform, you can rest assured Thomas will be ready to jump in and contribute. You can never have too much depth in the trenches.

Solomon Thomas' Strengths and Weaknesses

Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (41) and defensive end Solomon Thomas (90) celebrate after a sack against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Thomas was a first-round pick back in 2017, and it's easy to see why. The veteran is just a massive human being and is genuinely one of the most physically-imposing people on the roster.

In college at Stanford, Thomas lived in the backfield. The defender frequently blew up runs and had no problem with the smaller offensive linemen. In the NFL, Thomas has never been an elite pass rusher, but he's been very good in run defense.

The most sacks Thomas has ever had in a season is five, and the most quarterback hits he's had is 12. However, even when not playing every down or excelling as a pass rusher, Thomas has always been reliable in run defense. The Stanford product only missed one tackle in 2025 and ended with 27 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five QB hurries, and one pass breakup.

Thomas is at his best when he's shooting the gaps. In a 4-3 front, he'll be a defensive tackle who sees the field on run downs. His best traits are his relentless motor, speed to shoot gaps, and his durability. You probably shouldn't expect many sacks, but that's not the role he's being brought in to play.

Why We Put Thomas at No. 25

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Solomon Thomas (90) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When you think of the 25 most important players, you can assume the 22 base starters will be in there, and then three important rotational pieces. Thomas is in the latter category, and there are plenty of reasons why I gave him the edge over some other guys.

For one, Thomas is familiar with Saleh's system. The veteran can help the other defensive linemen come up to speed, and he's also a veteran who has been around the block. He's also important insurance for Simmons and Franklin-Myers. Without Thomas, you'd have to count on rookie Jackie Marshall to play a significant role immediately, which may not be wise.

I think Thomas is an important veteran piece. He's the type of guy who never stuffs a stat sheet, but he does everything correctly.