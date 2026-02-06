Jeffery Simmons Makes Future With Titans Crystal Clear

If anything has defined the Tennessee Titans over the past few season, it'd be inconsistency. Inconsistently winning, or even competing; inconsistent coaches, plans and players, the list goes on. Few things have remained steady for the franchise.

Although, amidst a storm in which most people would have (and have) sank, Jeffery Simmons has remained afloat for Tennessee. The defensive tackle hasn't flinched and, with more than five years now under his belt as a Titan, the name on the front of his jersey isn't changing anytime soon.

In an interview with 104-5 The Zone (3HL) on the scene at Super Bowl 60, Simmons dove into all things Titans related. In the fray of a number of comments about the team's current state and recent hires, the star tackle honed in on his desire to remain with Tennessee for the rest of his career.

A Crucial Cornerstone on Defense

"I want to be in Tennessee the rest of my career," said Simmons. Since being drafted with the 19th pick in 2019, Simmons has served as a crucial cornerstone of Tennessee's defense, leading the group statistically and with a team-first attitude almost unparalleled in consistent positivity.

"They [Titans] know that... I know what we got in that building," Simmons continued, "especially now with Coach Saleh." Robert Saleh's hire, above all else, guarantees a look and speciality on defense that anytime without Saleh at the helm will be void of.

Having long been a standout defensive coordinator in the NFL, Saleh teaming with Simmons has all the energy to yield something especially impactful in Tennessee's score-stopping group.

"I'm looking forward to keep building, and using my leadership and my "vetness"... it's going to be good. Hopefully I can retire a Titan."

Retiring a Titan

For a player to stick with Tennessee's franchise through two back-to-back 3-14 seasons, as well as that many coach firings in the same amount of time, Simmons has earned a special metric of respect in Nashville rare to any alumni.

Not only is a future jersey retirement on the table but, if the Saleh takeover pans out and the Titans start to compete on a higher level, Simmons will likely continue to play a vital role in that hoped-for success.

A ruthless tackle on the field and a loyal, die-hard Titan beyond it, Simmons is exactly the sort of player Tennessee should not only try and keep around, but look to add more of going forward.

