Titans Don't Have to Rush Their Rebuild — But Robert Saleh's Post-Bye Goals Say Otherwise

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Titans interrupted a typically quiet bye week on social media with a clip from head coach Robert Saleh. At 1-7 and having just traded their franchise star, in Jeffery Simmons, the Titans looked primed to sell at the trade deadline and go big in the 2027 draft.

In less words: There's no real pressure to make a late-season push from an objective point of view. But Coach Saleh doesn't see it that way at all. In fact, he believes the final nine games after the bye will go on to define the next decade of Titans football.

That leaves a huge gap between "we've got the pieces to be better next year" and "it's pivotal that we turn this thing around right now."

"The next nine games are going to define the next 10 years of Titans football," Saleh began. "The expectation is that we come back, we play with the effort and the tenacity of everything we got... we continue to build on what we're trying to get done here."

"Whatever happens happens, but at the end of the day, I do think we are getting better."

Is this so-called "coach speak" that will lead to the Titans dumping veteran assets and hoping a high pick will speed things up next year? Or does Tennessee hang on to their waning playmakers and try and make a statement in the second half of this season, potentially losing a higher pick as a result?

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh congratulates running back Tony Pollard (20) after his touchdown during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The trade deadline will be our biggest hint to Titans' true goals

It's not like this Titans team hasn't come close to more than their fair share of wins. Tennessee's six one-score games through eight weeks is the primary beacon of hope of Saleh's that Brian Callahan didn't have.

The November 10 trade deadline is sure to make the Titans' actual intentions clear either way. If Tony Pollard, Amani Hooker, Jacob Martin, and others are kept around, expect a potential flare of second life from this group in the second and final stretch.

However, a few of those pieces go, and all of the sudden we're looking at a roster built to be retooled the moment Tennessee plays their final game this season. As far as Saleh is concerned, it makes sense that his urgency is higher than the franchise's relatively low perceived panic.

The aforementioned Callahan's tenure proved that winning is all that matters, in the end. Saleh has shown a lot of promise thus far, but the Titans' rebuild isn't tied to him being on the sideline. The last nine games may not be pivotal to the franchise necessarily, but they're hugely important for Saleh.