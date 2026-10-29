New Titans DT Jonah Laulu: More Potential Than You Might Think

No, the Tennessee Titans didn't claim DT Jonah Laulu yesterday as a way to brace fans for a Jeffery Simmons trade... at least, I can't imagine that being the case. This is simply a player swap on the waiver wire (where Tennessee dropped DT Timmy Horne) in an effort to improve.

After a knockout performance in Week 6, leveling six sacks, Robert Saleh's defensive line slowed way down in the following game vs. the Cleveland Browns. The unit struggled to pressure Deshaun Watson on a consistent basis, logging just one sack by the end of the contest.

That result left fans feeling like the week prior was more a fluke than anything else. I wouldn't go that far - the d-line certainly has the pieces to succeed - but it's probably fair to say at this point that they aren't quite there yet. You could say the same for most every unit on this Titans team.

However, a little change can go a long way, and the pickup of Laulu may be more promising than looks. Where Horne had zero career sacks through three seasons, Laulu has 5.5, including a half-sack this year. There's smoke to this fire.

Dec 16, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is tripped up by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

More to Titans' latest pickup than meets the eye

Four of Laulu's total sacks came in a breakout 2025 campaign. The former Oklahoma Sooner played in all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders, netting 51 total tackles and five passes defended to go with his sacks.

In the Titans' loss to the Raiders last season, Laulu was directly responsible for a Cam Ward interception due to hitting him on the throw. Laulu also sacked Ward with a nice spin on the inside shoulder to get free. At 26 years old, Laulu may be older than your average three-year veteran, but he still has ample time to grow in the right system.

Take Tennessee DE Jacob Martin for example, who is 30 this season and has 3.5 sacks. Martin has been a pivotal playmaker off the edge, and at this rate, could break his career-high total of 5.5 sacks from last season. It's about circumstance.

Laulu, in spite of all the Titans' woes, is stepping into a beneficial circumstance for any defender in that he's playing under Saleh. He may have slipped up in the Raiders' new regime, but the DT's 2025 stat sheet points to a player with more under the hood than a half-sack.

If I had to bet on any coach popping that hood, it's Saleh. Laulu isn't guaranteed to get an extended shot in Nashville, but if he does, the third-year DT has the tools to make a splash.