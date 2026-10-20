The Biggest Decision Robert Saleh Got Right Against Colts And What it Means Moving Forward

The Tennessee Titans picked up their first win of the 2026 NFL season on the road, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 26-20 on Sunday.

Despite trailing by double digits at halftime, the Titans continued to fight and made timely plays in all three phases to finally break a seven-game losing streak dating back to Week 17 of the 2025 season.

One unit that deserves a ton of credit for Tennessee's victory over the weekend is the defense, especially the secondary. Though the group has had its struggles this year, they completely shut down the Colts' passing attack in the second half and also picked off two passes, one from safety Amani Hooker and the other from cornerback Cor'Dale Flott.

The secondary showed promise in Week 6, and one major coaching decision by head coach Robert Saleh may have been the difference-maker.

Benching Alontae Taylor for Joshua Williams Proves Right for Titans

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Joshua Williams (25) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Titans announced the inactives for the Week 6 contest, starting cornerback Alontae Taylor was one of the names mentioned. Taylor was one of Tennessee's marquee free-agent additions, and just five weeks into the year, he was a healthy scratch.

Instead of playing Taylor, Tennessee gave the start to Joshua Williams, who made his season debut against the Colts after missing the first five games with a pectoral injury. Williams had 12 games of starting experience under his belt entering Sunday's game, and the Titans were hoping for solid play out of him to help the secondary.

Williams turned in an adequate day of work against Indianapolis in Tennessee's victory. The former Kansas City Chief played every defensive snap (83) and held his own in coverage, allowing two completions on five targets, 16 receiving yards, and a 48.8 passer rating, though Williams did commit a penalty.

Regardless, Williams proved to be an upgrade over Taylor in the back end for the Titans, validating Saleh's decision to hold the prized free-agent signing out. Saleh hasn't confirmed that Taylor was benched, calling it a coaches' decision, but based on his play, it's safe to say Taylor was benched for performance.

We'll see whether Taylor returns to the lineup in Week 7 as the Titans host the Cleveland Browns. Based on how Week 6 transpired, it wouldn't be a surprise if Williams receives his second straight start and Taylor sits on the sideline.