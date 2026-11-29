In their fifth straight losing effort, the Tennessee Titans fell 37-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. Look away, Titans fans - it's only more of the same from Robert Saleh's first-year squad.

While Tennessee did avoid becoming the first NFL team to ever allow 40+ points in four straight games, the Titans saw little growth in problematic areas. This is a mostly-stagnant group that exhibits little hope of a second life before another offseason reset comes to pass.

At the same time, it's worth keeping a thumb on what happens week-to-week now to determine exactly what needs to shift before next fall. Regarding today's defeat, here's our read of the good, the bad, and the ugly from the contest.

Good: Cam Ward, Carnell Tate leading offensive charge

Our own Isaiah Pinto had Carnell Tate tabbed for his second career 100-yard game heading into this one, and Tate proved him right before the fourth quarter. The Titans' WR1 had a huge day in Jacksonville, as did the guy throwing him the ball.

Where Tate's numbers were explosive, Ward's were consistent; but that's a positive uptick for both players, respectively, and it's a great sign for Tennessee's future that the two are clicking. Ward would finish passing 27/36 for 253 yards and one touchdown.

141 of those yards went to Tate, who spread them out over eight receptions. Titans fans should be continuously thrilled with their QB-WR duo, even before the pair find a way to will Tennessee to wins.

Bad: CB Alontae Taylor exited with second-half injury

The Titans were already down CB Cor'Dale Flott and S Terrell Burgess in the secondary heading into this contest. That left CB Alontae Taylor as one of the few remaining starters in the unit, before he also exited in the second quarter with a neck injury.

Nov 29, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs after making a catch as Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) defends during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor has failed to find consistency anywhere this season for Tennessee. His move from the outside to nickel helped temporarily, but as Tennessee's defense has fallen apart in recent weeks, Taylor's here-and-there improvements are buried under his overarching inability to anchor the secondary.

Still, it helps to have a veteran starter out on the field, and now the Titans are down yet another one of their few players that meet that description. The only hope now is that Taylor (along with Flott and Burgess) return to play soon so that Saleh's defense doesn't fall any further, if that's even possible.

Ugly: Titans' defense allowed four straight TDs to start game

Speaking of Saleh's defense, today was yet another miserable overall showing that kept any hope of winning at bay. For the first time since 1998, the Jaguars scored a touchdown on all four of their first four drives.

That statistic alone is enough to close the book on this point. Tightening up in the second half may have helped the numbers on the page, but the 28 points allowed in the first half had Tennessee's young offense buried before they found their footing.

You can pin some of that on Ward and the offense, but that group has been slowly trending up for weeks now. Defensively, the Titans allowed four rushing touchdowns on the day. QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 258 yards and didn't turn the ball over once. The Titans had one sack.

Saleh's own specialty is the worst aspect of his team. Every time the offense gets better, the defense seems to get worse. That's a recipe for a 1-10 football team.