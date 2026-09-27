Titans Halftime Report: Offense Goes Scoreless, Fernando Carmona Carted Off as Giants Lead

The Tennessee Titans are eyeing their first win of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, as head coach Robert Saleh's squad is in MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants. However, it hasn't been smooth sailing at all so far.

Though Tennessee is only down 9-0, it's been a sluggish day, especially for the offense. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's unit has struggled to move the ball, and the whole operation looks out of sync.

On the other hand, Saleh's defense is keeping the Titans in the game. The group has allowed a few explosive plays and trips to the red zone for the Giants, but overall, the defense is the sole reason Tennessee still has a chance for victory.

Fernando Carmona Carted Off

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (66) is helped off the field after an apparent injury during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest storyline of the first half for Tennessee was the injury to starting right guard Fernando Carmona. The rookie out of Arkansas went down on the opening play and had to be carted off the field. Jackson Slater took over Carmona's spot on the right side.

Carmona is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury, but with the cart having to come out, it's hard to imagine him returning today. We'll continue to monitor Carmona's health. With the Titans' offense already being a subpar group and lacking quality depth in the trenches, losing a starter on the offensive line isn't ideal.

How Bad was the Offense?

The Titans' offense has been abysmal so far this season, but the first half of Sunday's contest was a new low. Tennessee went three-and-out on all five of their six possessions, tallied just 32 total yards on 15 plays, and moved the chains once.

Quarterback Cam Ward completed seven of his 13 passes for 41 yards, while running back Tony Pollard had just 11 rushing yards on five carries. No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate had just one catch for six yards, while Wan'Dale Robinson led the way in the receiving game with three catches for 23 yards, though he also had a drop.

The offense did show some life at the end of the half, but failed to capitalize after kicker Joey Slye missed a 59-yard field goal.

If the Titans' offense doesn't step up and start sustaining drives, Tennessee doesn't have a chance to come back and win against the Giants. Saleh's squad is staring at a 0-3 start that would doom their playoff hopes before October.