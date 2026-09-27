Where to Watch and 2 Key Things to Expect: Titans Visit Giants in Favorable Road Clash

You’ve made it to Week 3, Titans fans. Your Tennessee team will take on the New York Giants in their first road test of the season today. Robert Saleh is still looking for his first win as head coach. We’re all waiting on a Cam Ward breakout. Every passing week, tension and opportunity each grow.

Much has already been said about this week’s contest in New York. Not only is it Saleh’s return to MetLife Stadium, but both OC Brian Daboll and CB Cor’Dale Flott (who is currently questionable) were both Giants one year ago at this time.

The rain that’s expected to pour down, as well as the home team missing starting QB Jaxson Dart, are certainly memorable storylines heading into this one as well. Here’s where Titans fans can watch today’s matchup vs. the Giants, as well as what to expect from it:

Where to watch Titans vs. Giants

The Titans face off with the Giants today, Sep. 27, at 12 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on CBS (NewsChannel 5 in Nashville). It will also be streaming live on the Paramount+ app.

Tennessee shifts from two brutally hot games in Nashville to a lower temperature, trading the sun for soggy turf and a slippery pigskin. Barring any unexpected changes, the weather will complicate things in Week 3.

An aggressive defense from Saleh, Titans

Considering the painstaking conditions set to hit New York, the run game will be of increased importance to either team. As a result, you can bet that Saleh's defense will be pressing all the right buttons to try and force backup QB Jameis Winston to make mistakes.

A wet ball will do him no favors. Winston threw 11/27 with an interception in his nearly full stint last week against the Los Angeles Rams. He'll enter this game with the benefit of taking starting reps in the days leading up, but the Giants won't be the same without Dart under center either way.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Jacob Martin (57) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After sacking Jalen Hurts three times and nabbing two picks in what was a tougher matchup for the Titans from every angle, this is a Titans defense that has shown elite flashes. Keeping that same pressure on Winston in a stressed New York system could fully tip Tennessee over the edge.

Tennessee’s best rookie showing yet

With rookie back Nick Singleton anticipated to see an increase in touches (especially if Tyjae Spears sits), we’re likely looking at the Titans’ most heavy-handed rookie outing of the year so far.

Singleton joins WR Carnell Tate and LB Anthony Hill Jr. as dynamic playmakers seeing increased minutes in year one. Fernando Carmona continues to start at right guard, and even EDGE Keldric Faulk is being given chances to make a splash on the outside.

Today, each of these players looks to have an active seat. Roles may vary depending on just how badly the weather impacts this duel, with Tate being at risk more than anyone to suffer in that regard. Even so, Saleh is entering today's game with a deck stacked full of rookies.

Hill led the NFL in tackles through two weeks (26), and Tate is at the front of the team in receptions (seven on 11 targets). At least one rookie is bound to excel, if not multiple.