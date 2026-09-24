3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Titans' Week 3 Matchup Against Giants

The Tennessee Titans will head on the road for the first time in the 2026 season on Sunday, as head coach Robert Saleh's group is set to travel to MetLife Stadium to square off against the New York Giants.

Despite an active offseason and expectations for improvement all offseason, the Titans are off to a 0-2 start, with both losses coming at home. Tennessee fell to the New York Jets in Week 1, and lost a last-second heartbreaker in Week 2 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday's game against the Giants can basically be chalked up as a must-win for the Titans, as making the playoffs after an 0-3 start is nearly impossible. Let's take a look at the top storylines from Tennessee's Week 3 matchup.

Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll's Return to New York

The Titans hired Daboll as offensive coordinator under Saleh in January, and the experienced offensive mind will coach against his former team on Sunday.

Daboll was the head coach of the Giants for three and a half years. He led the Giants to a playoff appearance and a win in his debut campaign in 2022, but things went downhill after that. Daboll was eventually fired after a 2-8 start to the 2025 season.

Though Tennessee's offense has underperformed through two weeks, the unit showed improvement last week versus Philadelphia, and it would be awesome for their breakout game to come against New York, the franchise that fired Daboll under a year ago.

The Continued Progression of Cam Ward

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) has words with Philadelphia linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) after his first quarter rushing touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ward was subpar in the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Jets, but the 2025 No. 1 overall pick had a much better game in Week 2. Ward scored two touchdowns on the ground and posted 183 passing yards with no turnovers.

Entering Week 3, expectations are that Ward will take another step in his development and prove he is the long-term solution for Tennessee at the most vital position in the sport. The Miami product has a ton of pressure on him moving forward.

Cordale Flott Returns... Maybe

Flott spent the first four seasons of his career with the Giants, but left this past offseason and signed with the Titans on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old cornerback had three tackles and a 61.0 Pro Football Focus grade in his debut with Tennessee, but missed Week 2 with a quad injury. Flott has been a limited participant in practice so far this week, so his status for Sunday is uncertain.

If Flott is able to play in Week 3, he'll provide a major boost to the secondary and have some extra motivation to show out against his former squad.